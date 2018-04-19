The number of places to fuel up in Vancouver could dwindle further as a developer eyes building condos where a Kitsilano gas station exists.

Bastion Development posted renderings of an 11-storey mixed-use concrete condo building on its website, calling it the Cassis.

"Cassis is one of the few potential development sites ideally located in the heart of Kitsilano surrounded by superb shopping, dining, cultural destinations, popular beaches, the new Arbutus Greenway and more," the website reads.

The renderings place the possible building in the space occupied by a Shell on the northwest corner of Broadway and Arbutus Street intersection.

An attendant at the station told CTV News the property was sold almost a decade ago, and the station operates on a lease. He said there's at least another year left on the current lease.

The renderings on Bastion's website are a clue the company is moving forward with redeveloping the site, but they were later removed after being posted.

Daniel Dirscherl, the project architect with Francl Architecture, told CTV News he's been working on building for a little over a year. He said he could not confirm anything more, and deferred questions to Bastion Development.

Bastion Development declined to comment for this story.

This potential redevelopment follows the sale of Vancouver's second-last gas station in the downtown peninsula in spring 2017. Anthem Properties bought the 16,400-square-foot Chevron station on West Georgia Street for a staggering $72 million.

In April 2017, the very last gas station in the downtown peninsula was also put up for sale.

It's not known when Bastion will submit a redevelopment application to the city for the property at Broadway and Arbutus Street, but when it does, some Vancouverites may need to find an alternate station to fuel up at.