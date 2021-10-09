Complete with moat and drawbridge, modernized 'castle' built in B.C. mountains for sale for $3.45M

234 Sugar Lake Rd. is pictured in a photo from Sotheby's International Realty. 234 Sugar Lake Rd. is pictured in a photo from Sotheby's International Realty.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Taliban say they won't work with U.S. to contain ISIS

The Taliban on Saturday ruled out cooperation with the U.S. to contain extremist groups in Afghanistan, staking out an uncompromising position on a key issue ahead of the first direct talks between the former foes since America withdrew from the country in August.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener