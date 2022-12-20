Cold weather poses hypothermia risk to dogs and cats, B.C. veterinarians warn
Dog and cat owners on B.C.'s South Coast are being urged to take extra precautions to protect their four-legged family members from the impacts of this week's frigid temperatures.
Veterinarians warn there are a number of ways cold weather can impact a pet's health, including the potential for developing frostbite or hypothermia.
“It is a common belief that they are more resistant than people to cold because of their fur, but this is not true,” Dr. Lauren Adelman said in a news release from the Canada West Veterinary Specialists, an animal hospital in Vancouver.
Canada West said a pet's tolerance for cold is dependent on several factors, including body fat stores and overall health. The hospital cautioned that arthritic and elderly pets could have trouble navigating icy surfaces, potentially leading them to slip and fall.
Dogs and cats with diabetes, heart disease and a number of other conditions can also be more susceptible to low temperatures.
"Some dogs bred for colder climates, like huskies, are more tolerant of cold weather. But they still should not be kept outdoors for prolonged periods when it is below freezing," Adelman said. "Cats should be kept indoors.”
Pet owners are also warned to be wary of antifreeze, which tastes sweet but is deadly for animals. Canada West Veterinary Specialists recommended washing dogs' feet, legs and belly after a walk in case they came into contact with antifreeze or other dangerous chemicals.
"Dogs can be trained to go in a little tray of water with soap and vinegar to take salt and chemicals off their paws,” Adelman said. “A little extra attention can make the difference between pets staying safe during the cold weather season or spending time in a veterinary hospital.”
Adelman urged any owners who notice symptoms of frostbite or hypothermia in their pet – including sluggishness, confusion and severe shivering – to contact a veterinarian.
