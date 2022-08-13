Coast guard called in as diesel spill closes Richmond beaches

This photo posted to social media shows a diesel spill in Richmond's Steveston Harbour (Credit: Twitter/StevestonShips) This photo posted to social media shows a diesel spill in Richmond's Steveston Harbour (Credit: Twitter/StevestonShips)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home

The FBI recovered documents that were labelled 'top secret' from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener