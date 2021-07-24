VANCOUVER -- Health officials in Kelowna say they have linked a cluster of COVID-19 infections to a local nightclub.

Interior Health issued a public exposure notice Saturday warning patrons who visited Gotham nightclub on July 18 that they may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Anyone who was at the venue that night should self-monitor for symptoms, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop, the health authority said in a news release.

"Public health contact tracing is under way and where contact information exists, (Interior Health) is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed," the release reads.

Interior Health did not say how many cases were associated with the Gotham cluster.

Health authorities in B.C. only issue public exposure warnings when there is a risk of COVID-19 transmission and officials are unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

Such notifications have become quite rare as the number of active infections in the province has declined.

Gotham is the second nightclub in B.C. to be the subject of a public exposure warning since the province allowed such facilities to reopen with COVID-19 safety plans in place on July 1.

Earlier this month, Vancouver Coastal Health issued a warning about Cabana Lounge in downtown Vancouver, urging people who visited the venue during its first few days of operation on the Canada Day long weekend to monitor themselves for symptoms.