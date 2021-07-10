VANCOUVER -- Health officials are warning patrons of a Vancouver nightclub that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Vancouver Coastal Health has issued a public exposure notice for Cabana Lounge, located at 1163 Granville St.

The health authority says possible exposures to the coronavirus occurred at the venue during operating hours from July 1 to 4, and it's asking anyone who was there to self-monitor for symptoms, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

Health authorities in B.C. only issue public exposure notices when there is a risk of COVID-19 transmission and officials are unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

The Cabana exposure alert is the first one Vancouver Coastal Health has issued in months. Exposure notifications and workplace closures had essentially ceased in recent weeks as rising vaccination rates continued to drive down transmission of the coronavirus across B.C.

As a result of the improving numbers, nightclubs and casinos were allowed to reopen when B.C. entered Step 3 of its restart plan on July 1.

Ahead of the reopening, Cabana owner Dave Kershaw told CTV News Vancouver the club's patrons were "dying to get back at it," but stressed that the venue would be strictly enforcing provincial rules, including a ban on dancing.

Posts on Cabana's Facebook page indicate that the club was "completely sold out" during the Canada Day long weekend.

The facility's COVID-19 safety plan indicates that it has a capacity of 152, reduced from its normal capacity of 250 due to the pandemic.