Class action confirmed by B.C. court after recall of Cottonelle wipes
B.C.'s Supreme Court has confirmed a national class action lawsuit against Kimberly-Clark Corporation following a 2020 recall of flushable wipes over possible bacteria contamination.
Slater Vecchio, a B.C. law firm, said it's representing Canadian claimants who may have suffered injury from Cottonelle flushable wipes purchased after Feb. 7, 2020. Products were recalled in October of that year by Kimberly-Clark due to the possibility of Pluralibacter gergoviae bacterium, which can cause infections, especially in those with weakened immune systems.
A 2023 B.C. Supreme Court ruling determined claims would be resolved through a class action. The class action was confirmed in a ruling on Jan. 19.
"This judgment clarifies that there is indeed a certified class action lawsuit for persons residing anywhere in Canada. It remains Slater Vecchio LLP's priority that persons who claim to have been harmed by these allegedly defective Cottonelle-branded products have access to justice," said Saro Turner, a partner at Slater Vecchio LLP, in a statement issued Thursday.
"Additionally, the Jan. 19 decision is important for class action law as it reinforces the finality of certification orders. When a court certifies a class action, only extraordinary and unanticipated changes in circumstances would merit reconsideration of such a decision."
None of the allegations in the lawsuit have been tested in court. CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Kimberly-Clark for comment.
Plaintiff alleges body pain, inflammation
Representative plaintiff Linda Bowman told the court last year she began purchasing Cottonelle flushable wipes in 2020 and bought a large box of them at Costco. She stated she used the wipes several times each day because of underlying health issues.
Bowman alleged she developed inflamed pubic hair follicles after using the wipes, adding her pre-existing back and body pain became worse.
"She also developed inflamed skin follicles in other areas where she uses the wipes including her mouth, nose, arms, breasts, and buttocks," Justice Sharon Matthews' 2023 ruling said. "She deposed that the inflammation is painful."
Infectious disease expert Dr. Abdu Sharkawy provided a deposition in 2023, explaining P. gergoviae exists in the gastrointestinal tract and "has the potential to cause serious infections, including life threatening infections in persons with compromised immune systems."
"He deposed that environments that are poorly sanitized are more likely to promote greater numbers of this type of organism, and if the hygienic standards are compromised in a manufacturing facility, the organism may be more frequently identified in the manufactured product," Matthews' decision reads.
"Dr. Sharkawy opined that products that contain P. gergoviae are not safe for use by humans. He deposed that even a small amount could cause serious infection in a given host and so it is difficult to determine what might constitute a negligible versus significant quantity of P. gergoviae in flushable wipes."
Expanded recall
Kimberly-Clark asserted its recall program was "overly broad out of caution," explaining the contamination was "intermittent on one of two production lines." Even so, the company told the court, all of the lots produced on that line were recalled, even if they weren't contaminated.
The company initially recalled its 10-pack Cottonelle flushable wipes sold at Costco between Feb. 14, 2020, and Oct. 8, 2020. But about two weeks later, Health Canada expanded that recall to include six different products.
Health Canada warned consumers to stop using the product immediately.
Through its 2020 recall, Kimberly-Clark issued 11,651 refunds to Canadian buyers totalling more than $214,000. The company also received 149 claims from Canadian consumers alleging personal injury after using the recalled products. As of the 2023 ruling, all but eight of those injury claims were resolved, according to Matthews' decision.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
TREND LINE Majority of Canadians not even considering voting for the Liberals: Nanos
Fewer Canadians than at almost any point since the party was elected with Justin Trudeau as leader are considering voting for the federal Liberals, according to the latest tracking by Nanos Research.
'It's disturbing': Growing number of bodies left sitting in cold storage at N.L.'s largest hospital
Tucked away near a receiving bay and mere feet from a green garbage dumpster, a group of industrial freezers are holding a growing amount of human bodies outside Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest hospital.
Quebec teen drowns in waters off Florida during swim camp
The body of a Quebec teenager has been found in the Gulf of Mexico. William Zhang, 17, was visiting Florida with his swim team for a swim camp. He did not return to shore at the end of swimming drill on Wednesday morning.
Class action confirmed by B.C. court after recall of Cottonelle wipes
B.C.'s Supreme Court has confirmed a national class action lawsuit against Kimberly-Clark Corporation following a 2020 recall of flushable wipes over possible bacteria contamination.
First-ever bald eagle nest discovered in Toronto, conservation authority confirms
For the first time ever, a bald eagle’s nest has been discovered in Toronto, the city’s conservation authority confirmed Thursday.
'Sweetest kids you'll ever meet:' School mourns family killed in plane crash
Students and staff at a private school north of Toronto are “completely distraught” as they grapple with the loss of a family of five killed in a plane crash in Nashville, a school administrator said Thursday, calling the family “an integral part” of the community.
Trudeau says Canada is 'continuing to support' Kovrig and Spavor, amid settlement news
Facing questions about potential settlements for two Canadians imprisoned for three years in China, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to discuss specifics on Thursday but said Canada is 'continuing to support them.'
Winning ticket for Lotto 6/49's Gold Ball Jackpot worth $58 million
Lotto 649's $58 million Gold Ball Jackpot was won last night. On top of the classic $5 million dollar jackpot, each draw also comes with a guaranteed prize.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Transit's $20M deal for electric buses cancelled after supplier's bankruptcy
A U.S. court ruling has pulled the plug on BC Transit's plans to introduce electric buses to its fleet in the B.C. capital region.
-
Skier dies after falling into tree well at B.C. resort
A 76-year-old man is dead after falling into a tree well while skiing at Red Mountain Resort in British Columbia's southern Interior.
-
Eby says exit of Robinson from B.C. NDP is 'humbling,' but disagrees on antisemitism
British Columbia Premier David Eby says the decision of former cabinet minister Selina Robinson to quit the NDP, citing antisemitism in the caucus, is a "humbling" moment for him.
Calgary
-
Joint submission expected in sentencing of man for terrorism on social media posts
A sentencing hearing has been delayed until next month for a man who pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge after admitting he shared recruitment videos for the Islamic State group on social media.
-
New features being added to Calgary parks
The City of Calgary is starting to upgrade parks and open spaces to make them more appealing to residents.
-
Semi-trucks crash near Olds, killing Red Deer man
RCMP are investigating a deadly crash between two semi-trucks near Olds, Alta.
Edmonton
-
1 in custody after girl sexually assaulted at Edmonton rec centre
A man has turned himself into police in connection with the sexual assault of a child at an Edmonton recreation centre.
-
Fort McKay First Nation signs oilsands lease development MOU with Suncor
Suncor Energy Inc. says it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Fort McKay First Nation on a prospective oilsands lease development opportunity on reserve lands.
-
Raising awareness of gender-based violence with new art installation
A new, temporary art installation at Kingsway Mall is raising awareness of gender-based violence in Alberta.
Toronto
-
'Sweetest kids you'll ever meet:' School mourns family killed in plane crash
Students and staff at a private school north of Toronto are “completely distraught” as they grapple with the loss of a family of five killed in a plane crash in Nashville, a school administrator said Thursday, calling the family “an integral part” of the community.
-
First-ever bald eagle nest discovered in Toronto, conservation authority confirms
For the first time ever, a bald eagle’s nest has been discovered in Toronto, the city’s conservation authority confirmed Thursday.
-
Toronto Blue Jays announce 'Loonie Dogs' dates
Blue Jays baseball returns to Toronto next month and the team has announced the dates for this season’s “Loonie Dogs” nights.
Montreal
-
Quebec teen drowns in waters off Florida during swim camp
The body of a Quebec teenager has been found in the Gulf of Mexico. William Zhang, 17, was visiting Florida with his swim team for a swim camp. He did not return to shore at the end of swimming drill on Wednesday morning.
-
Montreal school bus union workers accept conciliator's settlement proposal
Transco school buses in Montreal are expected to be back on the road by Monday. Union workers with Transco school bus company have accepted a negotiation proposal submitted by a conciliator.
-
Parents shocked after two Montreal-area daycare managers charged with smuggling ghost guns
Several parents say they were shocked to learn the managers of two Montreal-area daycares have been charged with smuggling ghost guns across the Canadian border.
Winnipeg
-
'Not sustainable': City committee debating reopening of Portage and Main, closure of underground concourse
A city committee is debating reopening Portage and Main to pedestrians.
-
Which Manitoba community saw the most snow Wednesday
A fast and furious low-pressure system moved in and out of southern Manitoba Wednesday, blanketing regions in heavy snow, and shutting down highways and schools in the process.
-
Animal Justice seeking charge against Manitoba farm over alleged horse export
In a rare legal move, an animal rights group has taken matters into its own hands and is pursuing a charge against a Manitoba farm over its treatment of horses.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. premier promises 'largest increase in school operating funding ever'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has revealed the province's plans for increased funding to education – ahead of the provincial budget.
-
-
‘Adversity is good sometimes’: Blades bounce back after losing skid
The Saskatoon Blades have gotten the best of their opponents most of the time this season, but even the WHL’s top team goes on a slide from time to time.
Regina
-
Over $128M dedicated for geothermal aquatics centre in Regina meant to replace Lawson
Plans for a new aquatics facility in Regina received a large funding boost Thursday with a $128.1 million investment from all three levels of government.
-
Residential school survivors focus of national event in Regina
A national conference is happening in Regina this week regarding ground searches for potential unmarked graves at sites of former residential schools across Canada.
-
Seeing double? Team Saskatchewan's Marsh twins turning heads at the Brier
If you think you are seeing double when watching Team Saskatchewan at this year’s Brier, you are correct, as the team features identical twins, Kevin and Daniel Marsh.
Atlantic
-
Snow and rain adding up in the Maritimes, further icy weather possible Thursday night
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell shares preliminary reports for a weather system as it continues through the Maritimes on Thursday.
-
'It's disturbing': Growing number of bodies left sitting in cold storage at N.L.'s largest hospital
Tucked away near a receiving bay and mere feet from a green garbage dumpster, a group of industrial freezers are holding a growing amount of human bodies outside Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest hospital.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, March 7, 2024.
London
-
Skilled trades competition testing 'real life' skills
Mac Frey and Kiyran Coulter love to build things and are two of seven students taking part in the Avon Maitland District School Board’s firs-ever skilled trades competition.
-
Mixed-reality technology coming to LHSC
HoloLens Technology, a software developed at LHSC, is expected to make surgery easier for doctors.
-
Fatal crash involving tractor in Perth County
It happened just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday between Stratford and Tavistock when a tractor left the roadway on Line 29 between Road 111 and Road 112.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
-
Miscommunication led plane to crash land in 8 inches of snow in northern Ont.
A Thunder Airlines plane travelling from Thunder Bay to Sault Ste. Marie crashed in Wawa, Ont., in 2023 because the pilot believed the runway had already been cleared of snow.
-
Rural northern Ont. emergency department closes until further notice
Blanche River Health has closed the emergency department at its Englehart site until further notice.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
-
Safety upgrades underway in Kitchener’s Victoria Park
Work is underway to reinforce the Heritage Bridge at Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park.
-
Guelph woman charged after crash involving school bus
A Guelph woman has been charged after a three-vehicle collision involving a school bus.