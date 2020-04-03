VANCOUVER -- The City of Vancouver will provide an update on its ongoing response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart will be speaking at the briefing on Friday afternoon.

Last week, the city said it was exploring the idea of closing some streets to vehicle traffic, but no decisions had been made at that time. Officials did not specify when a decision could be made or which streets were being looked at for possible closures.

The city also launched a new program on Thursday called Give a Hand, which aims at securing donations or low-cost offers on large quantities of materials from businesses and organizations during the pandemic. These items can include medical supplies, cleaning products or food. Individuals who wish to make a financial contribution are being encouraged to donate to the Vancouver Foundation's Community Response Fund.

