City councillor pushes for permanent 'Vancouver' sign

It has become one of the city’s most popular new places to snap a photo – whether you’re a local or just here for a visit.

And one city councillor is hoping to make the ‘Vancouver’ sign in Coal Harbour a permanent part of the scenery, noting that cities like Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa all have their their own well-known signs.

"Anyone who's travelled has seen these signs in other cities and I think it's a great opportunity for Vancouverites to show pride for our city, and encourage tourists to come and take pictures with it and promote Vancouver all over the world,” Ciun .Peter Meiszner told CTV News on Tuesday outside city hall.

But Meiszner says he’s open to the sign moving to a different location and perhaps taking on a new look.

“The sign is actually just outside of our office window,” Royce Chwin, Destination Vancouver's president and chief executive, said Tuesday.

“We’ve seen the sign every day since it was installed in early December, and what we can say is, it’s been a gathering place for people. We can see people passing their camera on to the next group to get their selfies or photos in front of the sign. It’s been a really positive experience.”

In the meantime, people CTV spoke with in Coal Harbour on Tuesday were largely positive about the idea of keeping the sign in one form or another.

“I think it’s really cool for tourists to get a photo in front of it,” said one woman. “Such a beautiful spot.”

“I see many of my friends are actually posting it on Instagram when they’re visiting,” said another woman. “I’m actually here for the geoconference. I took a picture or two with it. Why not?”

“I actually run here quite often, grab my coffee and walk by,” said one man. “I think it’s a really nice sign. I think it should stay.”

Meiszner has filed the paperwork at city hall to bring a motion on this before council, in the hopes people will weigh in with their perspective on where it should be set up – and what it should look like.