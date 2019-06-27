A Chilliwack man has been sentenced to six and a half years in jail in connection with a hit and run on Sept. 14, 2017 in Maple Ridge that killed 48-year-old Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen.

Ryan Lowe pleaded guilty in October 2018 to impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and public mischief.

Jeglum-Woycheshen was riding her motorcycle on Lougheed Highway when Lowe’s car crossed the centre line, killing her and seriously injuring two others. Lowe then left the scene and abandoned his vehicle, conduct the judge described as "cowardly."

In sentencing, the judge told the court Lowe also falsely reported his car as being stolen after the collision. She said investigators ultimately found surveillance video of Lowe at The Caddyshack Show Lounge before the crash. She said his brother, who had initially corroborated his story, later admitted to police he had been told what to say by Lowe.

Lowe was arrested in February 2018.

The judge said witnesses saw Lowe’s vehicle driving erratically before the crash, speeding and driving on tires so flat, there were sparks flying. She told the court Lowe had drank steadily for several hours and chose to drive.

The judge said victim impact statements described Jeglum-Woycheshen as a "strong, loving" woman who was "larger than life."

Sobbing could be heard in the courtroom as Lowe was handcuffed by a sheriff and led away. The judge also imposed an eight-year driving ban.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.