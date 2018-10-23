

Ryan Lowe has pleaded guilty to killing Maple Ridge resident Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen in a drunken hit-and-run last year.

The 48-year-old victim was riding a motorcycle down the Lougheed Highway when she was struck on Sept. 14, 2017. A car crossed the centre line, killing Jeglum-Woycheshen and leaving two other people with serious injuries.

On Tuesday, Lowe entered guilty pleas on four counts in Port Coquitlam provincial court: impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and public mischief.

After the collision, Jeglum-Woycheshen's family described her as a beloved mother and grandmother who was a longtime employee of Fraser Health.

"She was my rock," her son Rob Jeglum told CTV News at the time. "She made me the strong man I am today."

The car involved in the hit-and-run was recovered by police shortly after the collision, but there was no sign of the driver. Police announced Lowe’s arrest months later.

The Chilliwack resident is not currently in custody, and is tentatively scheduled to be sentenced in January.