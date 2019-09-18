

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Charges against an RCMP officer in relation to a fatal shooting outside a Surrey detachment have been stayed, the BC Prosecution Service announced Wednesday.

In 2017, Const. Elizabeth Cucheran was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after a young man was shot and killed two years earlier.

Hudson Brooks, 20, was shot outside the RCMP's Surrey headquarters in the early hours of July 18, 2015, after police responded to reports of a man screaming, the Mounties have said.

At the time, the RCMP said officers rushed outside and spotted the man, a struggle ensued and he was shot.

But on Wednesday, BCPS said that during a hearing in B.C. Provincial Court, further investigation into the incident was requested.

"Based on a careful review of new material received and consideration of an additional expert report, the BCPS has determined that the available evidence no longer satisfies the charge assessment standard for the continued prosecution of (Cucheran) for any criminal offence," BCPS said in a news release.

In 2017, the prosecution service said the long delay between the incident and charges being laid was a result of the complexities of the evidence and requirement for further investigation and analysis.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated