Charges laid against alleged gangster more than a year after Abbotsford pursuit

Abbotsford police released video of an erratic driver who fled from police on Oct. 12, 2021. On Feb. 7, 2023, 47-year-old Jason Himpfen was charged in connection to the incident. (Abbotsford Police Department) Abbotsford police released video of an erratic driver who fled from police on Oct. 12, 2021. On Feb. 7, 2023, 47-year-old Jason Himpfen was charged in connection to the incident. (Abbotsford Police Department)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener