Caught on camera: B.C. police officer punches man during arrest after Offspring concert

A screenshot from a video posted to Facebook shows an Abbotsford, B.C. police offcier using force during an arrest. The incident is under investigation. (Image credit: Marty Gaites) A screenshot from a video posted to Facebook shows an Abbotsford, B.C. police offcier using force during an arrest. The incident is under investigation. (Image credit: Marty Gaites)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener