Staff at the Pizza Pizza in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood endured being called idiots, scumbags, and Nazis by two men who were upset by the restaurant’s mask policy.

But a teenager waiting outside appeared to get the brunt of two men’s anger.

Video shot by an employee of the pizzeria on Cornwall Avenue shows two men insulting staff around Valentine’s Day. One of the men wasn’t wearing a mask, and was particularly aggressive.

“You guys are complete morons, COVID is a joke. You are completely brainwashed,” he yelled. “You guys are (expletive) Nazis.”

The restaurant follows provincial mask guidelines, and will even hand out masks for free.

“You’re the worst people ever. Are you (expletive) middle eastern, or where you from?” the man carried-on. “You know, I’m worth $50 million, you’re worth a zero.”

The cellphone video shows the second man wearing a mask, but it’s not clear when he put it on, or if the restaurant provided it. But he was also hurling insults at the staff.

When the men finally left the restaurant, video shows one of them reach for the mask of a teenager waiting to order food.

Then the men are seen assaulting the teen.

“Hey! Hey!” the teenager is heard yelling, trying to fight them off.

“No chill! I don’t even know them,” the teen said as pizzeria staff tried to help.

It’s not clear whether the men were held accountable for the exchange with the boy.

But Vancouver police confirm one of them was tracked-down the next morning and handed a $230 fine.