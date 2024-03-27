Canucks place all-star goalie Thatcher Demko on long-term injured list

The Vancouver Canucks have placed all-star goalie Thatcher Demko on the long-term injured reserve list retroactively.

The 28-year-old netminder was sidelined with a lower-body injury midway through Vancouver's 5-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets on March 9.

Demko boasts a 34-18-2 record this season, with a .917 save percentage, a 2.47 goals-against average and five shutouts.

Casey DeSmith has taken over the starting job for Vancouver, going 3-2-1 since Demko's injury.

The earliest Demko could be back in the Canucks lineup is April 6 when the team faces the Kings in Los Angeles.

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin also announced Wednesday that the club has called up forward Arshdeep Bains from the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2024.