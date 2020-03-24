VANCOUVER -- Like many residents in Vancouver's West End, Canucks forward Tyler Toffoli has been taking in the nightly show of appreciation for front-line workers during the COVID-19 crisis. And last night, his dog couldn’t help but get in on the action.

For the last several nights, the neighbourhood has been filled with the sound of applause as residents head to their balconies and windows at 7 p.m. for a moving display of recognition and thanks.

A video tweeted out yesterday by Toffoli’s wife shows the hockey player holding his tiny dog, who surprises him by suddenly barking along with the cheers.

The powerful gesture by the community recognizes the essential workers doing critical jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, while still adhering to the calls to stay home and practice physical distancing.