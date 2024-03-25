Canadian renters prioritizing prices over location, survey finds
A survey of renters in B.C., Alberta and Ontario has found approximately half have moved within the last three years – with most reporting they now prioritize price over location.
The website Rentals.ca surveyed more than 600 prospective tenants across those three provinces, and found 49 per cent of them had moved during that relatively short timeframe, with 26 per cent reporting they had moved within the last 12 months alone.
Nearly 70 per cent highlighted "the unaffordability of rentals in their region as the reason for moving," and 63 per cent "emphasized price as their primary concern when searching for a new home," Rentals.ca wrote in a news release.
"In the face of escalating inflation and affordability challenges, residents in rent-controlled markets are inclined to remain in their current accommodations, benefiting from minimal rental hikes," the company added. "The proportion of long-term renters moving is declining, and we will continue to track this phenomenon."
Thirty-seven per cent of respondents said they were prioritizing location. About one-in-five expressed interest in moving to a new city for their next home.
Rentals.ca said 34 per cent of the prospective renters had been searching for at least two months, and 15 per cent had been searching for at least six months.
"With supply issues affecting Ontario and British Columbia the hardest, this extended search time suggests a highly competitive market," the company wrote. "In addition, Alberta continues to experience high levels of interprovincial migration adding to the increase in demand for the province."
About one-in-four were entering the rental market for the first time.
Rentals.ca did not provide the methodology or a margin of error. CTV News has reached out for more information on how the survey was conducted.
