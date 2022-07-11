Canadian passport backlog should be cleared by end of summer, minister says
Canadian passport backlog should be cleared by end of summer, minister says
The federal minister responsible for passports was in Vancouver Monday and said she hopes to clear the backlog of applications that has led to frustrating delays for would-be travellers in the next four to six weeks.
In the meantime, people continue to line up overnight outside passport offices, hoping to have their applications processed before imminent international departures.
“It went around the block so it was kind of a wild experience,” Nelly Yousefi said about the line that formed outside Sinclair Centre in downtown Vancouver after she arrived at 3:00 a.m.
Her family is flying to Iran on Thursday and she still does not have a valid passport despite applying in early May.
“It was pretty frustrating. I was worried. Could I even go on my trip? At one point I was like, maybe I can’t even go,” she said. “I have to stay home and my entire family is going to go. We’re going to lose all the money.”
It’s a familiar story for many people trying to plan international trips.
During the pandemic, millions of Canadians let their passports expire and now many of those people are trying to renew their documents at the same time – which is causing lengthy delays.
"That is totally unacceptable,” said Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould, whose portfolio includes the passport file.
"We did anticipate a surge and that’s why since January we’ve hired an additional 600 passport officers. What we didn’t anticipate was the level of surge that we were going to receive.”
Passport officers get 12 to 15 weeks of training before they can begin processing applications.
With 500 expected to complete that phase in the next four weeks, Gould hopes most of the backlog can be cleared by the end of the summer.
She also says anyone travelling within 48 hours will still be prioritized if they show up at a passport office in person.
“But that’s not where we want to be,” she said. “Where we want to be is people getting their passports well in advance when they apply and that’s what we’re working towards in the next four to six weeks.”
As for Yousefi, she did see a passport officer on Monday after waiting for more than eight hours.
She was told she can pick up her new passport Tuesday – one day before her departure.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about the network system failure that led to the Rogers outage
The fallout continues days after a massive system failure disrupted the Rogers network, throwing customers across the country offline last Friday and into the weekend for some. CTVNews.ca breaks down what we know about the nationwide outage.
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
Exclusive | Real estate agent assigned to help refugees facing sexual assault charge
A CTV National News investigation has uncovered that a refugee organization in the Toronto area has been sending families out to find their first home with a real estate agent who’s currently facing a sexual assault charge.
Toronto Maple Leafs net goaltender Matt Murray in deal with Ottawa Senators
The Toronto Maple Leafs' intense pursuit of netminder Matt Murray is over. The 28-year-old Ottawa Senators netminder is leaving the nation's capital and heading to Toronto.
Ontario woman enduring effects of long COVID begins process for medically assisted death
Contracting COVID-19 radically changed Tracey Thompson's life. The Toronto woman says the enduring illness and lack of substantive financial support has led her to begin the process of ending her life.
Toronto police lay murder charge after woman fatally set on fire at subway station
Toronto police have updated a charge to murder in the case of a young woman who was set on fire at transit station and later died of her injuries.
'Worst thing I've ever seen on the farm': Sask. family loses nearly 30 cattle to lightning strike
A family in southwest Saskatchewan is facing both a financial and emotional loss after 28 of their cattle were struck and killed by lightning.
Champagne directs major telecoms to come up with agreement on future outages
Canada's Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said he has tasked Canada's major telecommunications networks with establishing a formal agreement to mitigate the damage of future outages.
U.S. backs Canada's decision to return Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
The United States is supporting Canada's decision to allow a Canadian company to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany, saying in the short term it was the right move, as European countries continue working towards reducing their 'collective dependence' on Russian energy.
Vancouver Island
-
U.S. man ordered to leave Canada after potential child-luring incident in Nanaimo
Nanaimo RCMP say a potential child-luring incident was averted after a 53-year-old man came to Vancouver Island to meet with a young girl.
-
Canadian navy relieves Maritime Forces Pacific leader of duties over 'inappropriate comments'
The Royal Canadian Navy has relieved a senior leader of its Pacific forces of his duties following an investigation into "inappropriate comments" about a sailor's appearance.
-
Superyacht with 66-metre support yacht spotted off Victoria
A pair of multimillion-dollar yachts sailed past Victoria on Monday, both owned by billionaire brothers who made the bulk of their fortunes as owners of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).
Calgary
-
Calgary firefighter looking to send specialized equipment to firefighters in Ukraine
A Calgary firefighter is looking for donations to purchase equipment no longer needed by the fire department to send to firefighters in Ukraine.
-
Youth killed in highway crash near Airdrie, RCMP seek witnesses
RCMP are looking for witnesses to a crash east of Airdrie this weekend that killed a youth.
-
Recovery efforts underway at Spray Lakes for two missing boaters
Following the drowning death of one person at Spray Lakes in Kananaskis Country on Sunday, RCMP, conservation officers and Cochrane search and rescue scoured the reservoir for two missing people Monday, who are presumed drowned.
Edmonton
-
Police commission announces 3rd-party review into EPS handling of Chinatown suspect's release
An independent third-party review will probe the circumstances leading to the arrival of the man accused of murdering two men in Chinatown in May despite him having court-ordered conditions not to be in Edmonton.
-
Kenney announces Sept. 1 will be known as Alberta Day
The provincial government has announced that Sept. 1 will be known as Alberta Day to celebrate the province’s cultural history, and the anniversary of its place in Confederation.
-
Copping says fourth dose guidance coming as Alta. COVID-19 case counts rise
While two new COVID-19 variants are starting to spread in Alberta, the health minister says the risk remains low, with vaccine guidance on fourth doses to be released in "the coming weeks."
Toronto
-
Toronto police lay murder charge after woman fatally set on fire at subway station
Toronto police have updated a charge to murder in the case of a young woman who was set on fire at transit station and later died of her injuries.
-
Man, 71, dies after golf cart goes into pond at course north of Toronto
A 71-year-old Toronto man has died after his golf cart went into a large pond at a Richmond Hill golf course.
-
Ontario woman enduring effects of long COVID begins process for medically assisted death
Contracting COVID-19 radically changed Tracey Thompson's life. The Toronto woman says the enduring illness and lack of substantive financial support has led her to begin the process of ending her life.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman, 91, dies after waiting 7 hours for ambulance
A 91-year-old Montreal woman died over the weekend after waiting seven hours for an ambulance and her family is now blaming ongoing staffing shortages within paramedic services.
-
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice 'Mom' Boucher dead at 69
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice "Mom" Boucher, regarded as one of the most infamous criminals in Quebec history, has died.
-
Woman and 8-year-old girl die in road accident in Laurentians town
Two victims, including an eight-year-old girl, died in a road accident Monday in Labelle, in the Laurentians, when their car went off the road.
Winnipeg
-
Carjackings rising in Winnipeg: police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating two carjackings that took place over the weekend, with the city seeing a notable rise in carjackings over the last few years.
-
Senior left with 'life-altering' injuries following assault: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested two people following a pair of assaults against seniors in the city, one of which left the victim with life-altering injuries.
-
Toxic smoke released from Steinbach strip mall fire; animals killed at pet store
Charred rubble is all that remains of a strip mall in Steinbach after a fire ripped through the building over the weekend, releasing toxic smoke and killing dozens of animals at a pet store.
Saskatoon
-
Police provide timeline of Langham, Sask. tragedy
Police are providing new details concerning a fatal shooting and an apparent suicide that rocked a Saskatchewan town.
-
New, more transmissible COVID-19 subvariant on the rise in Sask.
About one in four COVID-19 samples tested in Saskatchewan have been found to be the new, more transmissible Omicron BA.5 subvariant.
-
5 pet-friendly patios in Saskatoon
While Saskatoon has many great spots to enjoy a pint and a bite to eat outdoors, the list gets shorter if you're in the mood to bring your four-legged friend along.
Regina
-
'Worst thing I've ever seen on the farm': Sask. family loses nearly 30 cattle to lightning strike
A family in southwest Saskatchewan is facing both a financial and emotional loss after 28 of their cattle were struck and killed by lightning.
-
CFL hands Riders' Garrett Marino 4 game suspension due to conduct against Ottawa Redblacks
The Canadian Football League (CFL) has suspended Roughriders’ defensive lineman Garrett Marino for four games due to his conduct during Friday’s game against the Ottawa Redblacks.
-
Sask. First Nations partner with federal government on clean and affordable energy projects
The Government of Canada and Indigenous communities and businesses in Saskatchewan will be partnering on five clean and affordable energy projects, according to a news release.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass killer's abuse of spouse had roots going back generations, inquiry hears
Domestic violence extended back generations in the family of the man who carried out the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, a document released Monday by a public inquiry reveals.
-
Daughter of N.S. man in urgent need of cancer treatment calls out government on health-care crisis
The daughter of a Nova Scotia man in urgent need of cancer treatment is calling out the provincial government, which she says is failing to address to the health-care crisis.
-
Nova Scotia's new Liberal leader says he wants to rebuild party, hold current government accountable
The Nova Scotia Liberal party's new leader says he plans to rebuild the organization, recruit good candidates who are energized and excited to run for office, and hold the current government accountable for promises made to Nova Scotians, particularly when it comes to health care.
London
-
Manhunt underway for multiple suspects in brazen daylight jewellery store robbery in Lambeth
The suspects who fled prior to police arriving allegedly brandished guns and destroyed property upon entering the establishment.
-
Emergency crew respond to a boy who entered the Forks of the Thames
Rescue crews responded to the Forks of the Thames Monday evening after a boy entered the river.
-
Reports of gunshots in east London Monday morning
London police are investigating after sounds of gunshots were heard Monday morning in the east end of the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Pride launches milestone year
This year marks 25 years of Pride in Sudbury and officials are looking back on its history and forward to its future.
-
Education sector unions brace for late talks with province
The head of CUPE-OSBCU, which represents roughly 55,000 educational workers in the province, says she's optimistic they will be able to reach an agreement with the government, despite delays.
-
Arena can be built for $150M, Sudbury councillors say
Two Sudbury city councillors say a new community arena can be built for $150 million, not the $215 million contained in a staff report.
Kitchener
-
'No excuse': Experts remind pet owners to keep animals out of vehicles
Provincial Animal Welfare Services are reminding people cars are not a safe place to leave pets in the summer months. (Colton Wiens/ CTV Kitchener)
-
Magic: The Gathering heist leaves Guelph business out more than $200K in cards, scotch and electronics
The Round Table Board Game Café in Guelph is out more than $200,000 in product after a break-in over the weekend.
-
Connecting the dots: What the Rogers network outage suggests about our digital habits
The nationwide Rogers outage on Friday, which continues to impact some customers, helped tell us more about our digital habits, according to a communication arts professor at the University of Waterloo.