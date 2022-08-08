Canadian Blood Services' donor base at 10-year low, prompting urgent call for donations
Canadian Blood Services is facing a dire situation, with its donor base and blood supply reaching the lowest level they’ve been in nearly a decade.
The agency is asking for people of all blood types to consider donating, after inventory began to significantly drop over recent weeks.
"Right now, we actually need all blood types, just because, and we're just asking every donor to come in and book," said Gayle Voyer, associate director of donor relations for the BC/Yukon region, Canadian Blood Services. “Anybody that's eligible or even if someone is interested in donating for the first time, we are asking them to book their appointments today and into the next several weeks.”
The agency is reporting a significant decrease in regular donors – around 31,000 – which began during the pandemic, leading to the smallest donor base in a decade. Voyer said people have perhaps forgotten about rolling up their sleeves and donating blood, as the country begins to return to pre-pandemic activities.
"I think with things just opening up, people having more options to travel. They've got summer vacation, it's just not top of mind, and we’re just asking people to please book in,” Voyer added.
While the agency said O-blood types are at its lowest levels, they’re in need of every blood type. Resident Joanne Mei is an O-blood type, and admitted she has put donating blood on hold over the last few years.
"I started donating like before I had kids, and then while I was pregnant, I couldn't donate blood. And then with the whole COVID reason, I kind of just stopped," said Mei. "Definitely I encourage everybody (to donate), especially with O-type – it's such a rare type of blood, and it's universal."
The agency is also encouraging people to keep their appointments, as cancelling at the last minute can mean it’s too late to make room for others to book.
"Throughout the summer we have seen a number of donors cancel very close to their appointment time, which makes that hard to fill those appointments," said Voyer.
About 10,000 appointments need to be filled across B.C. and the Yukon to increase blood supplies. You can visit www.blood.ca to book an appointment or to see if you are eligible to donate.
