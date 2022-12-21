Canada Post to resume delivery In Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Canada Post service is resuming in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Wednesday after being called off due to extreme weather.

The postal service has downgraded its service alert from "red" to "yellow," saying in an online update that this type of alert means "we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays in the following regions due to inclement weather."

Residents are being asked to clear the snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs, and driveways to allow mail carriers to get letters and packages to the door safely.

The announcement comes the same day as the deadline to ship parcels regionally using Xpresspost in time for Christmas delivery. Regions are defined by Canada Post as: Atlantic, Central, Western, Nunavut East, Nunavut West, Northwest Territories and Yukon. The deadline to ship locally by Xpresspost is Dec. 22.

A spokesperson for Canada Post told CTV News Tuesday that last-minute shippers in B.C. who meet the deadlines will still see their packages delivered in time for Christmas.

"To ensure we deliver for Canadians, we’ve added seasonal staff, more vehicles and parking, and weekend delivery. This helps us keep up with holiday delivery volumes which make it the busiest time of year for Canada Post employees," an emailed statement said, noting nation-wide volumes can be as high as two million parcels per day.

"As we move into the final days, we have all hands on deck to help Canadians get their gifts under the tree on time."