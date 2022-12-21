Snowmageddon day 2: What travel looks like across Lower Mainland

For a second consecutive day, residents of B.C.’s Lower Mainland are being told to avoid non-essential travel due to compact snow and slippery conditions on a majority of roads.

“Do not travel unless your vehicle is equipped with winter tires, working head & taillights, wipers, and snow has been cleared off your vehicle,” DriveBC posted on Twitter Wednesday morning,

Drivers in the Fraser Valley won’t be able to access Sumas Way, which was closed Just after 9 a.m. due to spun out commercial vehicles blocking both lanes south of Highway 1.

A vehicle stall at the Queensborough Bridge is causing delays in the New Westminster and Richmond areas.

Transit users in Metro Vancouver are also being told not to travel unless it’s necessary.

“Due to below freezing temperatures impacting SkyTrain, customers should prepare for delays and reduced services this morning,” Translink wrote in a statement Wednesday.

BC Transit has resumed services for all but six of the 26 bus routes it runs in the Central Fraser Valley after suspending operations in the area on Tuesday.

Conditions are bad for air and ferry travel in B.C.’s Lower Mainland as well.

BC Ferries cancelled two early morning sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Departure bay, as well as six morning trips between Brentwood Bay and Mill Bay. On Twitter, BC Ferries reports many sailings are behind schedule.

The Vancouver International Airport is limiting international arrivals for nearly 48 hours as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in an effort to recover from Tuesday’s mass cancellations and delays.