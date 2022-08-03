Campfire bans issued for southern B.C. amid dry conditions

Dry conditions across most of southern British Columbia have triggered campfire bans.

The prohibitions are being brought in at noon Thursday in three of the province's six fire centres to reduce wildfire risk and to protect public safety.

That includes the Coastal Fire Centre, which covers the Lower Mainland, Sea to Sky Region, Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island.

The Kamloops and Southeast fire centres are also impacted.

The prohibition covers all B.C. parks, Crown lands and private lands, but campfires will still be allowed in Haida Gwaii.

“The prohibition does not apply within the boundaries of a local government that has wildfire prevention bylaws in place and is serviced by a fire department,” reads a bulletin from the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Residents are urged to check their municipality's rules before lighting any fires.

Fireworks, sky lanterns and burn barrels are also not allowed.

The ban does not apply to cooking stoves or portable campfire devices that use gas, propane or briquettes if the height of the flame is less than 15 centimetres.

Anyone who disobeys the prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150 or, if convicted in court, be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be subject to a penalty of up to $100,000 and ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

There are approximately 90 active wildfires burning in the province right now, the majority of which were caused by lightning.

Anyone who sees a wildfire is urged to report it by calling 1-800-663-5555 toll free or *5555 on a cellphone.