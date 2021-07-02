VANCOUVER -- The effects of a raging fire tearing through Lytton, B.C., are also being felt by campers in surrounding areas.

Some campers outside the village near Boston Bar were told to evacuate Thursday.

Mark Seidel was camping in Nahatlatch Provincial Park, which is about a two-hour drive southwest of Lytton

"They just came by … and told us the fire had started up again in Lytton and just telling everybody to evacuate," Seidel told CTV News Vancouver.

"They're just concerned there might be more starting or something. They're just asking everybody to leave."

The blaze in Lytton broke out Wednesday afternoon and by 6 p.m., the mayor had issued an evacuation order for the entire village.

Lytton is located in B.C.'s Fraser Canyon area, about a two-hour drive southwest of Kamloops, and a three-hour drive northeast of Vancouver.

Officials say most of the structures in the village have burned.

While giving an update on the wildfire situation across the province Thursday, Premier John Horgan said travellers are urged to monitor the situation before leaving for their destination.

He said it's not a good time to go backcountry camping in some parts of the province, for example.

"Be mindful of your circumstances. The circumstances right now are an extreme high fire warning in various parts of the Interior," he said.

Lytton made headlines this week after breaking the record for highest temperature recorded in Canada three days in a row. The record now stands at 49.6 C, beating the all-time heat record for Las Vegas.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione and Michele Brunoro