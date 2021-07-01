VANCOUVER -- With dozens of wildfires reported in the last 24 hours alone, a state of emergency may be declared in B.C. this summer.

When asked if it was possible, just over 13 hours after a months-long state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic was called off in the province, Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said, "absolutely."

While the situation is being monitored, Farnworth said a state of emergency, which grants the province additional powers, may be required this summer.

B.C.'s longest wildfire-related state of emergency was in 2017, and lasted 10 weeks, though the just-called-off COVID-19 state was in place for 67 weeks.

Sixty-two wildfires and 29,000 lightning strikes have been reported in just 24 hours.

At a last-minute news conference hosted by Farnworth in Vancouver and B.C. Premier John Horgan in Victoria, the minister addressed wildfires currently burning across the province, and a separate fire tearing through the village of Lytton.

That fire has destroyed most homes and buildings, he said. Several residents are still unaccounted for.

The cause of that fire is still under investigation, but it is not considered a wildfire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.