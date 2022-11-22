California resident who 'simply chose not to follow' Canada's COVID-19 testing rules must pay fines, B.C. judge rules

FILE: Drivers are seen lined up at a B.C. border crossing in March 2020. FILE: Drivers are seen lined up at a B.C. border crossing in March 2020.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener