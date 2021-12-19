Businesses pivot to keep New Year's celebrations alive amid new COVID-19 rules

To limit the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19, health officials have cancelled New Year’s parties across the province. However, it seems there’s some confusion about what that really means.

Dave Kershaw, owner of Cabana Lounge on Granville Street in downtown Vancouver, says he’s hearing from customers who are confused about what establishments will be open on Dec. 31.

“Everyone needs to know that bars, restaurants and nightclubs will be open on New Year’s Eve,” he said.

The latest restrictions on public and personal gatherings, which take effect on Monday, mean patrons will not be able to get up from their tables to mix and mingle with others. Additionally, dancing is still prohibited.

Kershaw says the restrictions don’t stop his nightclub and others from welcoming guests and celebrating the end of 2021, and criticizes the province for not emphasizing that.

“What I would ask of our public officials is that when they make an announcement, that they make it really clear,” Kershaw said.

In addition to restaurants, bars and clubs, live performances are still permitted, with some adjustments. Circus3, a not-for-profit performing arts group will be hosting its annual New Year’s Eve variety show on-stage at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Guests must remain seated at all times, so there won’t be an intermission, and capacity will also be cut in half.

“As for the tickets we’ve already sold, we’re now having to move people all around the venue to try and create social distancing where possible, and that’s just a nightmare for a small organization like us,” said Daniel Zindler, artistic director for Circus3.

The non-profit group anticipated a sold out crowd. Losing 50 per cent of their ticket sales revenue makes it a challenge to keep the performers paid. The company is now relying on existing government grants for the performing arts sector to keep the show alive.

“It’s a real challenge to try and meet the new requirements the province has placed on us all of a sudden,” said Zindler.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the new restrictions last week in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 and prevent the health-care system from being overwhelmed by Omicron.

The new measures will remain in place until at least Jan. 31. With the situation around the Omicron variant changing rapidly, there are concerns that businesses could be hit with even more restrictions before New Year’s Eve.

“We’re scared the rug might be pulled out from us further,” said Zindler. “We hope there’s no knee-jerk reactions moving forward, and this is what (health officials) feel is safe.”​