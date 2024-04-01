Burnaby's Parkland refinery returns to normal operations after January shutdown
Parkland Corp. says its refinery in Burnaby, B.C., returned to normal operations on March 29.
The company says the return comes after an unplanned shutdown on Jan. 12 due to extreme cold weather.
Parkland chief executive Bob Espey says that during the shutdown the company accelerated maintenance and refining optimization work that had been scheduled for the third quarter of 2024.
The company says the Burnaby refinery produces about 25 per cent of Greater Vancouver's gasoline and about 30 per cent the jet fuel for the Vancouver International Airport.
As a result of the shutdown, Parkland says it expects the refinery will report composite utilization of about 20 per cent and an adjusted EBITDA loss between $60 million and $65 million for the first quarter 2024.
Parkland says it expects $300 million to $320 million in total adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2024.
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here's some questions answered about what this could mean for you.
Idaho man to be tried for 3 deaths including children who were called 'zombies'
The trial of a man charged with the deaths of his wife and his girlfriend's two youngest children is set to begin in Idaho this week, serving as a second act in a bizarre case that has drawn worldwide attention and already resulted in a life sentence for the mother of the children.
Vermont police warn drivers returning from Montreal to check for hidden GPS devices
Police in Burlington, Vt. say its residents are finding hidden AirTags and other GPS tracking devices on vehicles returning from Montreal.
Multiple people injured in horse drawn-buggy crash in Melancthon
OPP officers are investigating a serious crash involving a mini-van and horse and buggy.
Alex Murdaugh faces a South Carolina judge for punishment a final time
Murdaugh is scheduled to be sentenced Monday morning in federal court for stealing from clients and his law firm. The 55-year-old disbarred attorney is already serving a life sentence without parole in a state prison for killing his wife and son.
Japan's royal family makes formal debut on Instagram as world's oldest monarchy tries to draw youth
Japan's imperial family made an Instagram debut with a barrage of posts on Monday, hoping to shake off their reclusive image and reach out to younger people on social media.
Kia Canada recalls nearly 20,000 SUVs because they 'could move when parked'
Kia Canada is recalling nearly 20,000 of its Telluride SUVs due to a defect it says can cause the vehicle to 'move when it's parked.'
Vancouver police expect retaliatory violence after 'chilling' gang shooting in busy area
Vancouver police are bracing for retaliatory violence after two gunmen opened fire on their target in the busy Robson Street shopping district on Easter weekend, sending bystanders running for their lives.
'I consider myself very lucky': This man was one of the last to make it off the Baltimore bridge before its collapse
It was just past 1 a.m. on March 26 and Larry DeSantis was headed to his second job at Herman’s Bakery in the Baltimore area -– the halfway point of another long, but normal, workday.
Man stabbed to death in downtown Victoria, police say
Two people were stabbed—one fatally—in downtown Victoria early Sunday morning, according to police.
Low tide pauses efforts to save B.C. orca while rescuers plan next steps
Low tide kept rescuers trying to save an orphaned whale calf stranded near a remote British Columbia community off the waters on Saturday, but Fisheries and Oceans Canada says officials are re-evaluating techniques that have been used so far while deciding what's next.
'It's the same game': Playoff-bound Canucks look to veterans for post-season lessons
Ian Cole vividly recalls how he felt before skating out for his first NHL playoff game.
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
Security guard, bystander restrained suspect after Kelowna assault, RCMP say
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
B.C. court finds City of Vernon's arguments 'without merit' in case of 13-month licence delay
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
Red-hot Oilers visit Blues Monday night
During the first month of the season, the Edmonton Oilers didn't look like a playoff team, and Connor McDavid didn't look like a scoring champion.
Anti-carbon tax protest planned for Monday could snarl holiday traffic
Not only will gas be more expensive Monday, but you might get stuck in traffic trying to make it to the gas station.
Missing child found, Calgary police say
Calgary police say a child, who was last seen on Saturday, has been found.
City of Lethbridge increases rebates for Clean Energy Improvement Program
The City of Lethbridge is making it easier for residents to make their homes more energy efficient.
Broncos rally in third to deliver 4-3 defeat to Hurricanes in Swift Current
Conor Geekie scored the winning goal at 17:46 of the third period as the Broncos edged the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-3. Saturday night in a game played in Swift Current.
Lethbridge blanked in playoff opener as Swift Current wins 3-0
The Hurricanes dominated play in the last two periods of their playoff opener against the Broncos Friday night, but they drew a blank on the scoreboard as Swift Current took a one-game series lead with a 3-0 victory.
RCMP planning possible detours ahead of carbon tax protests Monday
Manitoba RCMP said they are aware of possible protests scheduled to take place Monday along the Trans-Canada Highway near the provincial borders.
Winnipeg gas station robbed at knifepoint, man and woman charged
Winnipeg police have charged two people after a pair of gas station employees were robbed at knifepoint.
Winnipeg police searching for missing four-year-old
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a missing four-year-old girl.
'Celebrating culture': Youth soccer tournament gives players World Cup experience
A youth soccer tournament in Regina is giving players the FIFA World Cup treatment.
Sask. readies for federal carbon tax increase
Saskatchewan is readying for another increase of the federal carbon tax. Residents took their last chance to fill their tanks Sunday before the 23 per cent tax increase on Monday.
Weyburn police warn of increase in Bitcoin scams
Weyburn Police are reporting an increase of Bitcoin-related fraud in their community — and warning members to be on the lookout for similar scams.
A former SaskEnergy employee who claimed his cancer was linked to gas exposure has died
A former SaskEnergy employee who spoke out about the risks of exposure from carcinogenic compounds in natural gas has died of complications from leukemia and stomach cancer.
Saskatoon downtown pushes to ban street performers from using amps
The director of Saskatoon’s downtown business district wants to see new restrictions on who gets to use an amplifier in public spaces.
Ontario drivers to see higher prices at the pumps amid carbon tax increase
Ontario drivers should expect to see a surge in gas prices this month due to the carbon tax increase.
Shooting in midtown Toronto leaves 1 person injured
One person has been injured following a shooting in midtown Toronto on Monday morning.
The federal minimum wage went up as of April 1. Here's what you need to know
The federal minimum wage has increased. Here's what you need to know.
Annual electricity rate hike takes effect in Quebec
The annual increase in residential electricity rates, capped at three per cent, takes effect in Quebec.
Former Quebec minister Benoit Pelletier dies
Former Quebec minister Benoit Pelletier, considered a leading constitutionalist under Jean Charest's Liberal government, died in Mexico, his family announced.
Eclipse brings excitement, tourism to Eastern Townships
The total solar eclipse is coming with plenty of safety warnings, but in the Eastern Townships, there's excitement about the fact that the celestial event is becoming a tourist attraction.
NEW THIS MORNING
Ottawa Mission anticipates a record number of Easter meals to be served
The Ottawa Mission is on pace to break another record number of Easter meals served.
Gas prices increase on Monday in Ottawa due to carbon tax hike
Ottawa motorists will be paying three cents a litre more to fill up the gas tank on Monday, when the federal carbon tax hike kicks in. A protest against the federal carbon tax is scheduled for Monday in Ottawa.
-
Here's what is open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend.
Three dead after two-vehicle crash in Moncton: N.B. RCMP
A 20-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, all from the Bathurst region, have died following a two-vehicle collision in Moncton, N.B., police say.
Path of totality: Eastern Canada cities and towns to visit to view the solar eclipse
Parts of five provinces in Central and Eastern Canada will be in the path of a total solar eclipse on April 8, and eclipse chasers have a number of cities and towns to choose from.
Crews on scene of fire south of Strathroy
OPP are asking the public to avoid an area south of Strathroy due to a structure fire. Glendon Drive is closed between Wellington Avenue and Dugald Street.
Top stories of the week: Surprise eviction, international students, DNA test connection
A surprise eviction for a Cambridge family, an increase of international students applying for asylum, and the continuing Dutchie's saga round out the top stories of the week.
Multiple people taken to hospital following collision in Woodstock
Woodstock police say multiple people were transported to hospital following a collision at an intersection early Monday morning.
Report of prowler in Kitchener neighbourhood
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a report of a prowler in Kitchener.
Situation in Onaping Falls resolved, Sudbury police say
The situation that drew a large police presence to the Onaping Falls area of Greater Sudbury on Sunday has been resolved.
Gushue on world curling championship: 'I'm going into this like it could be the last'
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
Ukrainian child asylum seekers in St. John's get class of their own
Roughly 50 children will gather in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
A tiny critter who could: Elusive Newfoundland Marten makes improbable comeback
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.