    Burnaby RCMP warning about new bank card scam

    Mounties in Burnaby are out with a warning after two seniors were scammed out of thousands of dollars this past week.

    In a release Thursday, police described the scam as a new one involving debit and credit cards and explained how the fraudsters operate.

    The victims reported getting a phone call from a person pretending to be a representative of a bank, who said the person's card had been compromised.

    "The suspect then stated they would be sending bank staff to their residence to pick the cards up and investigate. Almost immediately, a suspect attended each residence in person," Burnaby RCMP said in the warning.

    "On two occasions, the victims, both seniors, gave their cards to the suspect and were victimized for approximately $3,000 and $5,000, respectively."

    Mounties said they received a third report of the scam but that the would-be thieves fled when the intended victim said they would be contacting their bank to inquire about the situation.

    Police are urging anyone who has been a victim or target of this scam to report it, if they have not already. Authorities are also reminding people never to give their personal or financial information to people they do not know.

