Advertisement
Motorcyclist fined nearly $1,000 for using printed licence plate, driving without insurance
Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020 2:24PM PDT
Burnaby Mounties say they spotted a motorcyclist using a printed licence plate. (Burnaby RCMP/Twitter)
VANCOUVER -- A motorcyclist received a hefty fine in Burnaby recently after trying to be creative with their licence plate.
In a post to Twitter shared Wednesday, Mounties say they pulled the person over during a traffic stop, when they realized that the bike's licence plate was a printed photo.
The driver received $983 in fines for not having insurance, a driver's licence or a numbered plate.
The motorcycle was also impounded.
"This is quite possibly the most expensive paper plate of all time," Burnaby RCMP's post says.