VANCOUVER -- A motorcyclist received a hefty fine in Burnaby recently after trying to be creative with their licence plate.

In a post to Twitter shared Wednesday, Mounties say they pulled the person over during a traffic stop, when they realized that the bike's licence plate was a printed photo.

The driver received $983 in fines for not having insurance, a driver's licence or a numbered plate.

The motorcycle was also impounded.

"This is quite possibly the most expensive paper plate of all time," Burnaby RCMP's post says.