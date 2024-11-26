Brock Boeser to return to Canucks' lineup against Boston Bruins

VANCOUVER
    Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) skates before an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Alex Gallardo / AP / The Canadian Press) Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) skates before an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Alex Gallardo / AP / The Canadian Press)
    Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser was expected to return to the lineup Tuesday night against the Boston Bruins after missing seven games with an upper-body injury.

    Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet confirmed that Boeser was ready to go.

    "He came to me yesterday and he wants to play," Tocchet said Tuesday after the morning skate. "With those situations, obviously when you're medically cleared, then it's the player's decision I always think. A guy like Brock, he wants to play every game.

    "He's played a lot of hockey for us over the years so it's good to have a guy like that in the lineup."

    Boeser was hurt on Nov. 7 after taking a check to the head in a game against Los Angeles.

    Forward Tanner Jeannot was assessed a match penalty on the play and given a three-game suspension.

    Boeser entered play with 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 12 games this season. The 27-year-old right-winger resumed skating last week and returned to full practice on Monday.

    "I've been working hard and feeling better and better out there," he said after the session at Boston University.

    Boeser had a career-high 73 points (40-33) in 81 games last season. He added 12 points (7-5) over 12 playoff games.

    "For our team, he's our scorer - last year, this year, playoffs last year," Tocchet said. "So you're just adding a guy that can instantly add offence."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2024.  

