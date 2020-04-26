VANCOUVER -- RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the discovery of a body on the bank of the Fraser River in Burnaby Sunday afternoon.

In an email to CTV News Vancouver, the coroners service confirmed the discovery of human remains in the city, just west of the Queensborough Bridge.

The coroners service said it was notified Sunday of the death of a woman in that area. The service said it is in the early stages of its investigation and could not provide any additional details.

Video from the scene showed police officers and vehicles gathered near the area where the body was found.

Burnaby RCMP had not responded to an inquiry about the discovery as of 8 p.m. Sunday.