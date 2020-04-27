VANCOUVER -- The body of a Metro Vancouver mother reported missing in late February was found over the weekend in Burnaby, police say.

Nirla Sharma's remains were found on the bank of the Fraser River in Burnaby Sunday afternoon, in an area just west of the Queensborough Bridge.

Police said Monday there is no evidence of foul play, but that her cause of death has not yet been determined.

The victim assistance unit of the New Westminster Police Department is providing support to Sharma's family, Sgt. Jeff Scott said.

"This is a tragic conclusion in the search for Mrs. Sharma."

The 44-year-oldwas last seen at her home in New Westminster on Feb. 23.

Sharma was a mother of two, and her disappearance was completely out of character for her, officers said at the time.

As such, police said, she was considered what they described as "high risk."

She was last seen by her family when she went to bed at her home on Lawrence Street near Ewen Avenue.

A family member told police they'd heard the front door chime go off around 4 a.m.

Police said at the time of her disappearance that there were no obvious reasons why she'd leave that early without telling anyone, and that she hadn't taken any of her possessions.

She did not show up for work at BC Hydro in downtown Vancouver that morning.

Police said they didn't believe Sharma had any mental health issues, and her family told CTV News that everything had seemed normal.

Search and rescue crews were called to help look for her during the week she'd disappeared, and officers released a surveillance video clip during their investigation.

The video showed the missing woman walking alone in the Queensborough Landing area at about 3:30 a.m. the day she disappeared. Police said she was following a route she used to take her dog.