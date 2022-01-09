Bobcat safely relocated by B.C. conservation officers

Vancouver -

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has safely relocated a bobcat after it came into conflict with other wildlife in Edgewater, B.C.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the agency posted a photo of the bobcat and advised residents of the Columbia Valley to avoid leaving food out near their homes.

“There have been several bobcat sightings in the Columbia Valley this winter,” it reads

“Residents are reminded to please keep pets on a leash when outside and avoid leaving out attractants that can be accessed by wild animals,” it concludes.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is a public safety agency that focuses on prevention and response to human and wildlife conflicts and natural resource law enforcement.