Boater missing, presumed dead in Mission, B.C.
Emergency responders are searching for a missing boater in Mission, but they believe it's unlikely he is still alive, according to local RCMP.
Firefighters, paramedics, Mounties and search and rescue crews all responded to the Dewdney Bridge after receiving reports of a boating accident around 6:30 p.m., Mission RCMP said in a news release Friday evening.
In an update Saturday morning, police described the missing boater as a 37-year-old man from Dewdney and provided additional information about what happened.
"Two men had been out in a small flat-bottom aluminum boat, and were reportedly doing donuts in the water when they hit their own wake, ejecting both men from the boat," the update reads.
"The passenger of the boat was able to make it to shore, while the driver of the boat has not been located."
Mission Search and Rescue conducted "an extensive search" that lasted "well into the night" Friday, but the missing man was not located, police said.
"Mission Search and Rescue, supported by Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue and South Fraser Search and Rescue, will be back in the area today, although searchers believe this will likely be a recovery mission at this point," police said.
Mounties added that neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing life jackets, and said alcohol may also have been a factor in the incident.
"This is a tragic end to what was supposed to be an enjoyable evening on the water," said Cpl. Harrison Mohr in the RCMP statement.
“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends, and with the passenger that had been with him on the boat. As we enter peak boating season, please remember to always wear a life jacket when you’re on the water, as it only takes a second for something to go terribly wrong. It’s like a seatbelt in a car – it only works if you wear it.”
Mounties will continue working with search and rescue crews, and RCMP divers will be deployed if they are needed, police added.
