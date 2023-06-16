Beloved B.C. drive-in theatre reveals show won’t go on post 2024, citing property tax increases
Metro Vancouver’s last remaining drive-in movie theatre has announced the show won’t go on after the 2024 season.
The owners of Twilight Drive-In say their landlord won’t be renewing the lease for the Langley lot, in part due to a 260 per cent increase in property taxes over the last three years.
By giving two years notice of the closure, the owners hope to encourage more people to take advantage of the drive-in theatre while it’s still in operation.
“We hope that you will spread the word about the only drive-in movie theatre so that those who have never experienced a drive-in may do so before the opportunity is gone forever,” the Facebook post reads. “It is definitely something everyone should experience at least once in their lifetime.”
Admission to the theatre is $25 for one vehicle with a solo occupant, and the ticket price increases by $10 for every additional person.
For $15, you can walk in without a vehicle.
The drive-in is open seven nights a week, rain or shine, with two movies screening every day, except for Mondays and Wednesdays—the single-feature nights.
Discounts are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays—the former being “couple’s night” when two people can come in one vehicle and enjoy a large popcorn and two medium drinks for $45.
On Thursday, $40 is the cost of entry for five people in one vehicle.
From June 16 to June 22, the movies playing are “The Flash” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”
More information on screening times, ticket sales and concession options are available online.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada should consider legal solution to fight residential school denialism: report
Canada should give 'urgent consideration' to legal mechanisms as a way to combat residential school denialism, says a new report from the independent special interlocutor on unmarked graves.
6 remain in critical condition following Trans-Canada Highway crash in Manitoba
Six people remain in critical condition in hospitals in Manitoba with what are being described as significant injuries following a deadly collision involving a semi-truck and a bus Thursday afternoon on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Canada's population just surpassed 40M people, setting new record: StatCan
Canada's population surpassed 40 million people on Friday, setting a new record for a country expected to grow by millions more in the coming decades.
Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits
One of Canada's largest banks says it's 'been made aware of' an issue with direct deposits Friday.
Ontario democracy coalition fights foreign interference at 'ground zero'
As opposition parties fight for a public inquiry into foreign interference on Parliament Hill, a community watchdog is trying to shine a light on where political meddling often first takes hold - in local politics.
Pfizer penicillin supply shortage not affecting Canada, for now
Pfizer Inc. is experiencing a supply shortage of penicillin in the U.S. amidst increased demand, but the pharmaceutical company said Canada should be unaffected by the lack of supply, for now.
No similar incidents reported in most provinces after N.S. data breach
Most provinces and territories are not reporting similar data breaches to the one in Nova Scotia after the government there confirmed that a hack involving a third-party file transfer service might affect thousands of people.
Food inflation may be easing but prices won't return to pre-pandemic levels: RBC
A new report from RBC says the cost of filling a grocery cart is finally stabilizing, but don't expect food prices to go back to pre-pandemic levels.
Without climate change, these extreme weather events would not have happened
Droughts, storms, wildfires and heat waves: Extreme weather around the world is becoming more intense and more frequent. The toll is huge and mounting, with lives lost, homes destroyed, livelihoods stolen and economies upended.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria winners of $35M Lotto Max jackpot announced
Victoria's newest multimillionaires were introduced by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation on Friday.
-
Victoria firefighters battle restaurant blaze on Douglas Street
Victoria firefighters battled a restaurant blaze early Friday morning on Douglas Street. Firefighters arrived at the Ricky’s All Day Grill just after 3 a.m. to find smoke and flames rising from the building.
-
Advance polls open for Langford-Juan de Fuca byelection
Advance voting is now underway in the Langford-Juan de Fuca byelection to fill the legislature seat vacated by former premier John Horgan.
Calgary
-
2 men from Piikani Nation charged after police seize drugs, cash, airsoft gun and drug trafficking items
Two residents of Piikani Nation face charges after an investigation led to the seizure of drugs, money, an airsoft gun and items consistent with drug trafficking.
-
Calgary woman charged following high school protest that turned into fight
A Calgary woman faces charges following a protest outside a high school that allegedly escalated into a physical confrontation.
-
Environment Canada says 10 tornadoes confirmed in Alberta during Wednesday storm
Environment Canada confirms what it calls a “tornado outbreak” in rural Alberta earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
Part of Henday, Whitemud closed after truck hits overpass, causing 'extensive damage'
Part of Anthony Henday Drive and Whitemud Drive in southeast Edmonton closed around 11 a.m. Friday after a semi-tractor trailer hit an overpass.
-
Body found in north Edmonton home, homicide unit investigating
Police are investigating after the body of a male was found in a home in north Edmonton.
-
Man fatally shot after standoff southwest of Edmonton
Mounties are investigating the death of a man in the Sunchild First Nation on Friday.
Toronto
-
House with lucky address sells for $550K over asking in less than 48 hours
A house in Ontario with an auspicious address sold for significantly more than its listing price after only being on the market for two days.
-
11 Ontario police services now involved in Kenneth Law case, Peel police say
Peel police are asking members of the public to be on 'alert' for items containing sodium nitrite, including hoods and masks, as the investigation into the online sale of the lethal substance continues.
-
Ontario government expands strong mayor powers to 26 more cities
The Ford government is expanding strong mayor powers to nearly 30 more municipalities in just over two weeks.
Montreal
-
First practice cut short at Canadian GP due to local security camera issue
The first practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix barely started before it was cut short due to local security camera issues around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
-
Two class-action lawsuits alleging sexual assault against Quebec priests move forward
A pair of class-action lawsuits against two Roman Catholic organizations in Quebec involving sexual assaults alleged to have occurred over the past 80 years can now move forward.
-
Large truck fire scorches underside of REM railway
A part of Montreal's new light rail (REM) structure was scorched early Friday morning after a heavy truck caught fire on Highway 15. The fire burned for three hours under the REM railway near the Champlain Bridge exit, with 30 firefighters called in to battle the blaze.
Winnipeg
-
6 remain in critical condition following Trans-Canada Highway crash in Manitoba
Six people remain in critical condition in hospitals in Manitoba with what are being described as significant injuries following a deadly collision involving a semi-truck and a bus Thursday afternoon on the Trans-Canada Highway.
-
'A tremendously emotional day': Mayors of Humboldt, Dauphin react to fatal Trans-Canada Highway crash
The mayor of Dauphin, Man. says there is a feeling of shock and disbelief following a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway that killed 15 people and injured 10.
-
Two dead after head-on crash near St. Andrew's: RCMP
RCMP are investigating a second fatal crash in Manitoba on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Families anxiously await news on loved ones in deadly Manitoba Trans-Canada Highway crash
Hours after a crash that has left 15 people dead and 10 others in hospital – family members in the City of Dauphin sat tense, waiting to find out news of their loved ones, of which many fear the worst.
-
'A tremendously emotional day': Mayors of Humboldt, Dauphin react to fatal Trans-Canada Highway crash
The mayor of Dauphin, Man. says there is a feeling of shock and disbelief following a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway that killed 15 people and injured 10.
-
Saskatoon police searching for answers in woman's 2002 killing
Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help in solving a 21-year-old homicide
Regina
-
'An egregious breach of trust': Judge hands down 8-year sentence to Regina mother who confined, killed toddler
Brittney Burghardt spent her last moments out of custody tearfully hugging her family goodbye inside a courtroom at the Court of King’s Bench.
-
Know before you go: Riders open home schedule Friday night against Winnipeg
The Saskatchewan Roughriders (1-0) will host Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1-0), at 7 p.m. from Mosaic Stadium in their regular season home opener, here’s what you need to know before tonight’s game.
-
Families anxiously await news on loved ones in deadly Manitoba Trans-Canada Highway crash
Hours after a crash that has left 15 people dead and 10 others in hospital – family members in the City of Dauphin sat tense, waiting to find out news of their loved ones, of which many fear the worst.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Nurses Union highlights the positives to the profession with new campaign
The New Brunswick Nurses Union launched a new campaign in hopes of retaining and recruiting more nurses to the province by pointing out why it’s a desirable profession.
-
P.E.I. premier slams UPEI after report says school has toxic culture of harassment
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King says he wouldn't want his children attending the University of Prince Edward Island, following a damning independent review of the school.
-
N.S. government to build eight new schools by 2027, four in Halifax: minister
Nova Scotia's education minister was in New Germany Friday to announce the construction of four new schools along with four others on the way for the Halifax region.
London
-
Suspect charged with criminal harassment after alleged intimidation of Windsor family
Windsor police say a 34-year-old London man has been charged in connection to a criminal harassment investigation.
-
‘They will both be missed’ says a community in wake of a double tragedy
The giant Canadian flag overlooking Bayfield, Ont.’s Main Street flies at half-mast Friday, as the shoreline community marks the passing of two local men.
-
Victoria Bridge reconstruction project will see two new steel arches
A massive crane will lift two bridge arches next week near downtown London, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body of missing Sudbury man found in abandoned vehicle at hospital
CTV News has learned a group of staff members at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, Ont., made a gruesome discovery inside a vehicle that has been sitting in the hospital parking lot for three months.
-
Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits
One of Canada's largest banks says it's 'been made aware of' an issue with direct deposits Friday.
-
Supreme Court of Canada upholds Safe Third Country Agreement
A pact with the United States to control the flow of asylum seekers across the shared border is constitutional, Canada's highest court ruled in a unanimous decision Friday.
Kitchener
-
Local mayors getting expanded powers
The mayors of Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph and Brantford are among 26 municipal leaders across the province that will soon be granted strong mayor powers.
-
Waterloo regional police involved in investigation into man accused of selling products for suicide online
Eleven police services across Ontario, including Waterloo regional police, are now involved in the investigation into a Mississauga man accused of selling lethal doses of sodium nitrate to people at risk of suicide.
-
Two men who died in boating incident near Bayfield identified
A community is in mourning after the deaths of two men just north of Bayfield on Saturday.