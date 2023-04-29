Bear hanging out around Vancouver-North Burnaby border: VPD

UPDATE: According to a Tweet from the VPD at approximately 4:45 p.m., the bear has now "ambled back into the woods." The original story follows below.

The Vancouver Police Department say they are tracking a large bear that “decided to take a walk” near the Vancouver-North Burnaby border.

The animal was spotted around 2 p.m. Saturday near Boundary Road and Trinity Street.

The VPD urges people to use caution and give the bear space until “it returns to the wild,” the force writes on Twitter.

CTV News has reached out to the VPD for more information.

If you encounter a bear, BC Parks says to never run away. If the bear has not noticed you, leave the area quietly and keep an eye on the bear.

If the bear has noticed you, speak softly and back away slowly, BC Parks says. Keep the bear in sight but never make direct eye contact.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.