Bear from viral TikTok video put down, B.C. conservation officers say

A black bear that was recorded approaching a woman at a Whistler, B.C., bus stop has been put down, following a series of similar encounters that demonstrated a potentially dangerous level of comfort around humans.

Video of the bus stop encounter was posted to TikTok over the weekend, and showed a woman squirming as the bear sniffed around the wooden bench where she was seated.

The short clip – which was playfully captioned, “Did somebody lose their dog?” – has since been viewed more than 285,000 times.

On Tuesday, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service confirmed there were multiple reports of a “food-conditioned” black bear in Whistler's Rebagliati Park and a nearby bus stop last week.

The animal was seen eating human food near a daycamp, grabbing a backpack out of someone’s hand, and “making contact” with someone at a picnic table, the BCCOS told CTV News in an email.

“The bear displayed food-conditioned behaviour that showed a minimal fear of people,” the BCCOS wrote.

Conservation officers ultimately determined the animal posed a significant risk to public safety and was not a candidate for relocation or rehabilitation.

In light of the incident, authorities issued a reminder never to feed wildlife.

Conservation officers are also continuing working with local officials and organizations to “increase awareness and education around the importance of attractant management and minimizing human-wildlife conflicts,” the BCCOS added.

When encountering a bear, authorities generally recommend that people remain calm.

"Do not run or climb a tree. Slowly back away, talking to the bear in a quiet, monotone voice," reads a message on the B.C. government's website. "Do not scream, turn your back on the bear, kneel down or make direct eye contact."

For more information on responding to bear encounters, and how to report an aggressive or threatening bear, is available online.