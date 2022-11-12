BCDiabetes clinical trial showing promising signs, more participants sought

The head doctor at Vancouver-based BCDiabetes believes the organization is on the brink of finding a cure for early-stage Type 1 diabetes.

Dr. Tom Elliot, in partnership with Toronto’s Leadership Sinai Centre for Diabetes, has been conducting a clinical trial that has shown promising results so far.

“It’s immensely exciting,” Elliot told CTV News Vancouver.

For 18 months, eligible participants take ustekinumab, also known as stelara, a drug often used to treat Crohn’s disease and psoriasis.

Type 1 diabetes is a disease in which insulin-producing cells are killed by the immune system.

BCDiabetes says early evidence suggests that the ustekinumab assists with the regeneration of those cells.

"The drug is safe, I'm very confident nobody will come to harm,” Elliot said.

So far, four people have completed the trial, including 27-year-old Alberta man Caiden Ellice.

"I had really great results with it,” he said.

Ellice says he was diagnosed in March of 2021, and found out about the trial shortly after.

He says the medication worked almost instantly, and he eventually stopped taking insulin.

“They advised that may I try going off insulin for a bit of a diabetic honeymoon and see what happens, and I continue to remain on the honeymoon, I guess, not having to take insulin,” he said.

Ellice and one other participant from the original four remain off insulin.

To help the trial progress, BCDiabetes is seeking more participants.

It’s looking for people between the ages of 18 and 35 who are within 100 days of their Type 1 diabetes diagnosis and able to travel to either Toronto or Vancouver 11 times during the 18-month period.

Potential candidates will go through a medical screening to determine if they are fit to continue.

However, not all will be given the main drug, 34 per cent will be given a placebo.

After taking the plunge, Ellice is hoping others will do the same.

"I think if you are willing to progress research, then why not get involved in the study?" He said. "It just gets us closer to better treatment and a cure.”

Elliot feels a cure is almost here.

“I’ve been a diabetes specialist for 30 years and we've been talking about the cure for a long time," he said. "It seems ever closer than before.”