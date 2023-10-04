Vancouver

    • BC SPCA slams 'infuriating' disregard for animal welfare after seizing dogs and cats from repeat offender

    The SPCA shared photos of some of the conditions in which the seized animals were living. (BC SPCA) The SPCA shared photos of some of the conditions in which the seized animals were living. (BC SPCA)

    The BC SPCA says it has seized 11 animals from a person with a history of cruelty charges and lifetime bans on owning animals in other provinces.

    Nine dogs and two cats were recently removed from a camp on Crown land in the Kootenays, the SPCA said in a news release Wednesday.

    All of the animals were "living near piles of rotting flesh from deer and elk and did not have access to adequate shelter," the release reads.

    "Each was tied to a nearby tree with limited food and only dirty water available to them. Many of the tethers were tangled together."

    The SPCA said it learned of the situation in mid-September, when it received a report from the RCMP about a person in possession of animals that were possibly in distress, who was squatting on Crown land.

    Animal protection officers visited the camp and confirmed that the individual – who the SPCA did not name or ascribe gender to in their release – had been banned for life from owning animals in other provinces.

    “It is truly infuriating to see the complete disregard for animal welfare from this individual,” said Eileen Drever, senior officer for protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA, in the release.

    “If someone is truly struggling to care for their pets, we have supports and programs in place that can benefit both the animal and the guardian. But this situation is very different. This is willfully choosing, again and again, to let animals suffer without any care at all for their well-being.”

    The animals were taken "immediately" to a veterinarian, the SPCA said, adding that many were "exhibiting health concerns related to the poor conditions they were living in."

    The dogs and cats were "under-socialized and fearful," and some had ear and urinary tract infections, matted coats and "fur laden with tree sap."

    “Our resources are already stretched very thin right now with a remarkable number of animals looking for families to love and provide for them,” said Drever. “It really puts a strain on the society when we are also dealing with repeat offenders like this who are consistently putting animals at risk. We will be recommending charges against this individual.”  

