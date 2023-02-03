BC Ferries to cancel 2 sailings due to wind, warns several more at risk of same fate

With a wind warning in effect for Metro Vancouver, BC Ferries has cancelled at least two sailings scheduled for Friday and says nearly two dozen more may follow suit.

Queen of New Westminster sailings set to depart Tsawwassen at noon and Swartz Bay at 2 p.m. won’t be operating on Feb. 3, the ferry operator announced Thursday night.

BC Ferries says adverse weather conditions are behind the cancellations, and that the Queen of New Westminster may not sail from Tsawwassen at 4 p.m. or Swartz Bay at 6 p.m. either.

“We will continue to monitor the weather forecast and will provide further updates as soon as more information is available. The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us,” reads a statement issued on the BC Ferries website Thursday.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Friday, Environment Canada issued a wind warning for coastal B.C., just hours after doing the same for Metro Vancouver.

“Strong northerly winds of 70 gusting to 90 km/h have developed over the southern sections of Howe Sound. Winds will ease later this morning,” the federal agency wrote.

BC Ferries says the following sailings are at risk of being cancelled Friday:

Between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay

10:40 am departing Horseshoe Bay (Vancouver)

10:40 am departing Departure Bay (Nanaimo)

1:00 pm departing Horseshoe Bay (Vancouver)

1:00 pm departing Departure Bay (Nanaimo)

3:20 pm departing Departure Bay (Nanaimo)

3:45 pm departing Horseshoe Bay (Vancouver)

5:55 pm departing Departure Bay (Nanaimo)

Between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay11:00 am departing Tsawwassen (Vancouver

11:00 am departing Swartz Bay (Victoria)

1:00 pm departing Tsawwassen (Vancouver)

1:00 pm departing Swartz Bay (Victoria)

3:00 pm departing Tsawwassen (Vancouver)

3:00 pm departing Swartz Bay (Victoria)

5:00 pm departing Tsawwassen (Vancouver)

5:00 pm departing Swartz Bay (Victoria)

Between Tsawwassen and Duke Point:

10:15 am departing Tsawwassen (Vancouver)

12:45 pm departing Duke Point (Nanaimo)

3:15 pm departing Tsawwassen (Vancouver)

3:15 pm departing Duke Point (Nanaimo)

5:45 pm departing Tsawwassen (Vancouver)

5:45 pm departing Duke Point (Nanaimo)

Travellers are advised to follow @BCFerries on Twitter for the most up-to-date information on sailings and cancellations.