BC Ferries cancellations strand travellers in Prince Rupert, Haida Gwaii
A shortage of available crewmembers has led to BC Ferries cancellations on the route connecting Haida Gwaii to Prince Rupert, leaving travellers on both ends stranded for the foreseeable future.
Sunday's 10 p.m. sailing was the first to be called off, followed by all of Monday's scheduled trips and the one on Tuesday morning. There is no date or time set for when people will next be able to travel this route, which connects the archipelago to the mainland.
One person who contacted CTV News says the cancellations came at the worst possible time, with Monday being a day when food is delivered to Haida Gwaii. Aside from there being no milk or dairy in the stores, she also said people – including her – have been unable to get to medical appointments.
"We require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations," says a statement from BC Ferries.
The only way to travel between Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii in the absence of a ferry is to fly, an option that can be costly and would require people to leave their vehicles behind.
