    • Woman dies after being found bleeding in Maple Ridge, B.C., homicide team says

    RCMP respond to a woman's death in Maple Ridge, B.C., on July 21, 2024. RCMP respond to a woman's death in Maple Ridge, B.C., on July 21, 2024.
    The RCMP's homicide team is investigating the death a woman who was found bleeding in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Sunday afternoon.

    Ridge Meadows RCMP said authorities received reports of an unidentified woman suffering serious injuries near 232 Street and 132 Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

    Paramedics and firefighters worked to save the woman's life at the scene, but she was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

    Mounties confirmed the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team had taken conduct of the investigation Sunday night.

    Ridge Meadows RCMP has not shared any details on the circumstances leading up to the woman's death, but said in a news release that there is "no information to suggest there are threats to public safety at this time."

    Authorities asked anyone with information on the homicide to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or email IHIT at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

     

