Tactical evacuations in Williams Lake, B.C., as crews battle wildfire in community

A local state of emergency has been declared in Williams Lake, B.C., where a wildfire burning within the community prompted tactical evacuations Sunday evening.

The blaze – which was discovered around 6 p.m. in the Williams Lake River Valley – was one of dozens ignited over a weekend of high temperatures, heavy winds and lightning in the province.

Williams Lake officials issued a state of emergency around 9:30 p.m., giving them additional authority to conduct a rapid response to the unfolding situation.

A number of properties have been placed under evacuation alert, including some along Mackenzie Avenue, Country Club Drive, Fairview Drive, Tolko's Lakeview Mill, Woodland Drive and Westridge Drive.

The latest on evacuation alerts and orders across the province is available on the EmergencyInfoBC website.

While no evacuation orders for Williams Lake were listed online Sunday night, B.C. Emergency Management Ministers Bowinn Ma confirmed on social media that tactical evacuations were carried out in the first hours of the wildfire response.

Ma also urged residents under evacuation alert to be prepared to leave on short notice, and encouraged everyone in the community to conserve water for firefighting crews.

The city activated its emergency operations centre Sunday, and asked the public to avoid the Williams Lake River Valley area as the wildfire response continued throughout the night.

"The city is continuing to work with all relevant agencies, including RCMP, the B.C. Wildfire Service, and is providing support as necessary," reads a notice on the Williams Lake website. "If you are approached by the RCMP, please follow their direction."

Several videos posted to social media show flames within an industrial area, with large plumes of black and white smoke billowing over the community.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the flames had spread to around 20 hectares by Sunday evening. The fire was classified as out of control, with no suspected cause yet determined.