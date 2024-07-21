Semi truck catches fire, blocks Coquihalla Highway

A semi truck fire has shut down part of the Coquihalla Highway near Merritt, B.C. on Sunday evening.

Video from the scene submitted to Castanet shows the overturned truck engulfed in flames and blocking one side of the road.

A helicopter is seen circling the area and an ambulance is also on-scene.

"The centre median has several long concrete areas that are in pieces where the truck collided before it came to a stop," witness Tara Thompson told Castanet.

The southbound lanes of Highway 5 were shut down at about 6 p.m. between the Merritt and Larson Hill exits, according to DriveBC.

Officials warned northbound travellers to expect “major delays.”

CTV News has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services for more information about any injuries related to the crash.