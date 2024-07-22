Stranded family rescued by hovercraft in Surrey, B.C.
A family of four was rescued by a coast guard hovercraft near Surrey, B.C., on Sunday.
The family from Mission, B.C., was on a small boat near Crescent Beach when they ran into trouble on the water.
The coast guard was called and responded with a hovercraft to rescue the parents and their young children.
"They are amazing, we really appreciate their help," the mother said of the coast guard once the family was brought ashore.
The family says they had just bought the used boat and were testing it out when the motor failed.
Vancouver Island
Woman dies after being found bleeding in Maple Ridge, B.C., homicide team says
The RCMP's homicide team is investigating the death a woman who was found bleeding in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Sunday afternoon.
Tactical evacuations in Williams Lake, B.C., as crews battle wildfire in community
A local state of emergency has been declared in Williams Lake, B.C., where a wildfire burning within the community prompted tactical evacuations Sunday evening.
Kelowna
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
How B.C.'s firefighting smokejumpers take 'ultra-extreme and make it seem mundane'
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.
Edmonton
Charges pending against driver in west Edmonton crash
Two children were hospitalized after a crash in west Edmonton Sunday night.
17-year-old Alta. stabbing victim dies
One of the teenaged victims of a Thursday night stabbing in St. Albert, Alta., has died.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Nearing the end of the heatwave
Two more days of 30 C heat and then some cooler air moves in.
Calgary
Design of Calgary's new arena expected to be revealed Monday
The public will soon get to see the design of Calgary's new event centre.
-
WEATHER Calgary to see daytime highs 9 to 12 C above seasonal until Wednesday
Heat warnings continue for all of Alberta, most of British Columbia, portions of Saskatchewan, the Yukon and the Northwest Territories.
-
Deer Run fire damages duplex, displacing 5 people
Five people were displaced by a house fire in the community of Deer Run on Sunday.
Lethbridge
Outdoor workers doing best to stay cool despite heat wave
Most people will do everything they can to stay inside or find some shade during this heat wave but for some that just isn't an option.
-
'No plan': Accused in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial denies plot to kill police
Chris Carbert brought guns and body armour to the Coutts blockade, but says there was no plan for violence unless he had to perhaps flee to the mountains and fend off someone trying to give him a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
-
Lethbridge police concerned about 'bait-and-switch tactic' on social media
Lethbridge police are warning the public over what they're calling a "bait-and-switch tactic" being used by scammers who are posting on social media about phony alerts about missing children, seniors and pets.
Winnipeg
22-year-old soccer player was a family man, non-violent: Teammate
Dozens of people filled the stands at the Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex Saturday to mourn the loss of a player who was killed at the south Winnipeg facility one week earlier.
-
A period that starts a conversation: Olympic wrestler tackles taboo topic
Wrestler Linda Morais is training hard to represent Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympics. But when she’s away from the mat, Morais lends her voice to a growing conversation among female athletes: menstruation.
-
Winnipeg man charged with impaired driving after truck gets stuck in ditch
A Winnipeg man is facing impaired driving charges after trying to get a work truck out of a ditch in Atikokan, Ont.
Regina
Highway 37 near Gull Lake blocked by train derailment
A train derailment near the community of Gull Lake has led to traffic closures in the area, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
'I just love the sport': Diving championships make a splash in Regina
The Junior Development Diving Nationals wrapped up on Sunday in Regina and the competition made quite a splash.
Italian Air Force to fly over downtown Moose Jaw on Monday
The Italian Air Force will fly over downtown Moose Jaw on Monday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Wildfire smoke engulfs Saskatoon as over 100 active fires burning in Sask.
Saskatoon residents woke up Sunday morning to thick smoke and limited visibility caused by wildfires raging across Saskatchewan.
-
RCMP seeking public’s help finding man wanted in Melissa Duquette homicide
RCMP and Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help in finding the third suspect in Melissa Duquette's homicide.
-
Disc golfers compete in Saskatoon at NADGT Canada Premier
On Sunday Saskatoon's Diefenbaker Park was the site of the NADGT Canada Premier, an amateur disc golf tournament.
Toronto
10,000 unionized employees return to work, stores to reopen Tuesday: LCBO
Workers are back on the job today at Ontario's main liquor retailer, but the Liquor Control Board of Ontario says stores won't be open for business until Tuesday.
-
Man dead after family struck by vehicle while walking in Bowmanville, police say
Durham Regional Police say one man is dead after a family was struck by a suspected impaired driver while walking on a sidewalk in Bowmanville on Sunday night.
-
Montreal
-
'It has been almost a relief,' Democrats Abroad chair reacts to Biden stepping down
The news that U.S. President Joe Biden would step down from seeking a second term in office was emotional for Democrats both within the US and outside its borders, and Democrats Abroad Canada chair Erin Kotecki Vest said it was a relief to end the will he-won't he saga.
-
Baby Gourmet Foods recalls organic baby cereal over possible bacteria contamination
A brand of baby cereal is being pulled from all in-store and online retailers in Canada due to possible Cronobacter contamination.
Ottawa
900 vehicles stolen in Ottawa so far in 2024: Here are the hot spots for thefts
Gloucester-Southgate is the hot spot for vehicle thefts in Ottawa in 2024, with 95 vehicles reported stolen in the south Ottawa ward so far this year.
-
Callers alert OPP to 'erratic driver' on Hwy. 417 east of Ottawa, driver facing charges
A 22-year-old Embrun, Ont. man is facing impaired driving charges after police responded to calls for an erratic driver on Highway 417 east of Ottawa.
-
Ottawa man waiting nearly a year for car to be fixed at Acura dealership
An Ottawa man says he’s been waiting nearly a year for his car to be repaired after it was damaged during a storm in August.
Atlantic
3 dead, 3 injured after collision in Mabou: N.S. RCMP
Three people are dead and three others are injured after a fatal crash on Highway 19 in Mabou, N.S., early Saturday morning.
-
Driver dead after car leaves N.S. road: RCMP
One person has died after a car left the road on Highway 217 in Centreville, N.S.
-
P.E.I. RCMP continues searching for alleged dangerous driver who changed vehicles
Police on Prince Edward Island are asking for the public’s help as they continue to search for what they describe as a dangerous driver.
London
St. Thomas standoff comes to an end, one person arrested
St. Thomas police have taken a man into custody in relation to an assault investigation. The area of Hiawatha Street and Owaissa Street was closed for about 4.5 hours while police tried to get a man off the roof of a home.
-
Imitation firearm seized, four youths arrested in London
Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, police were contacted after citizens reported four boys in a parking lot in the area of Richmond Street and Fanshawe Park Road with what appeared to be a handgun.
-
Arson under investigation in London
London police are investigating an overnight arson in the city. Around 1:50 a.m., emergency crews responded to the 700-block of Southdale Road East for a structure fire.
Kitchener
10,000 unionized employees return to work, stores to reopen Tuesday: LCBO
Workers are back on the job today at Ontario's main liquor retailer, but the Liquor Control Board of Ontario says stores won't be open for business until Tuesday.
-
Police searching for missing Kitchener teen
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old from Kitchener.
-
Four people injured in Waterford crash
Ornge air ambulance has taken one person to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Waterford.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING Kingston, Ont., driver, 23, charged in triple fatal crash near Parry Sound
A 23-year-old driver from Kingston, Ont., is charged with dangerous and impaired driving in a single-vehicle crash that killed three people and left a fourth with serious injuries east of Parry Sound on Saturday.
-
Early morning camping trailer fire at Carol Campsite in Sudbury
It was an alarming wake up call for some at Carol Campsite on Richard Lake in Sudbury on Monday after a camping trailer caught on fire.
-
Ottawa man waiting nearly a year for car to be fixed at Acura dealership
An Ottawa man says he’s been waiting nearly a year for his car to be repaired after it was damaged during a storm in August.
N.L.
-
Evacuations end for Labrador City, N.L. a week after wildfire forced out thousands
Labrador City residents will soon be returning home after a wildfire forced an evacuation last week.
-
Joy in Newfoundland after 'Lucky 7' fishers survive harrowing days lost at sea
There was a powerful word being repeated in the joyful Newfoundland community of New-Wes-Valley on Sunday: 'Miracle.'
-
Essential workers allowed to return to Labrador City as wildfire eases
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey called it a 'good news day' as he announced some Labrador City residents will be allowed to return home after a wildfire forced an evacuation last week.