VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    Stranded family rescued by hovercraft in Surrey, B.C.

    The coast guard responded with a hovercraft to rescue the parents and their young children when their boat became stranded.
    A family of four was rescued by a coast guard hovercraft near Surrey, B.C., on Sunday.

    The family from Mission, B.C., was on a small boat near Crescent Beach when they ran into trouble on the water.

    The coast guard was called and responded with a hovercraft to rescue the parents and their young children.

    "They are amazing, we really appreciate their help," the mother said of the coast guard once the family was brought ashore.

    The family says they had just bought the used boat and were testing it out when the motor failed.

      

