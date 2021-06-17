VANCOUVER -- Bags of dry cat food have been recalled across Canada over concerns about salmonella contamination that could cause illness in pets – and potentially their owners.

Health Canada said anyone with the affected bags of Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea and Chicken Formula should stop feeding it to their cats "immediately" and contact the company for a full refund.

"Symptoms of Salmonella infection in cats may include vomiting, diarrhea, decreased appetite, fever, or excessive salivation," the agency said in a recall alert Thursday. "If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian."

As of June 2, the company had received no reports of illness anywhere in the country.

Health Canada noted that some infected cats might not appear sick, but could still potentially "spread infection to other animals and humans in the household."

There is also the possibility of salmonella bacteria spreading to cat owners if they touch the food – or a surface that the food was on – and don't wash their hands.

Symptoms of salmonella infection in humans include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. In rare severe cases, it can also cause "arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms," Health Canada said.

The recall applies to the following two products:

Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea and Chicken Formula 5 lb. bag, UPC 2363300233, lot code 1008080 N811202-20, best before date March 10, 2022

5 lb. bag, UPC 2363300233, lot code 1008080 N811202-20, best before date March 10, 2022 Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea and Chicken Formula 10 lb. bag, UPC 2363300235, lot code 1008080 N811202-20, best before date March 10, 2022

The bags are teal-coloured with dark blue accents, and have the product code and best before dates printed on the back of the packages.

Health Canada said the affected products were sold from February 2021 to April 2021, and that 378 were purchased across the country.

Customers can get more information by calling Natural Balance Pet Foods at 1-833-558-0908 or by contacting the company through its website.