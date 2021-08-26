VANCOUVER -- Getting back into the school day routine can feel quite hectic.

Many parents want to ensure that their children have nutritious meals to fuel their day.

Evive Nutrition Brand Ambassador, Chanel George, joined CTV Morning Live to share some easy and healthy options for kids' lunches.

Evive is a Canadian brand that specializes in blender-free smoothie cubes and two in one lunches.

George explained their smoothies are packed with superfoods, and they offer a variety of certified organic and vegan options.

They take 30 seconds to make.

Parents can simply pop the cubes into a bottle, add water, juice or plant-based milk and shake.

As the fall season approaches, parents may be looking for heartier meal options.

Evive offers a variety of healthy bowl and soup cubes.

This can be heated in a few minutes and added to pasta, rice or quinoa.

Evive products can be found in grocery stores or ordered online.