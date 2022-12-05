B.C. woman who’d been paying out of pocket for cancer care finally gets coverage
A Coquitlam woman who was forced to pay for part of her own cancer care treatment for the past 14 months is relieved her drug protocol is now being fully covered by the B.C. government.
Kari Taylor Atkins was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, and her treatment included Herceptin, a common medication that is paid for by the province. When her cancer returned and spread to her brain, doctors recommended she continue with Herceptin and also begin taking two new medications that the drug companies offered her free of charge under compassionate care.
But Taylor Atkins was shocked to learn if she started taking those new drugs to treat her brain tumours, the province would no longer cover Herceptin for her breast cancer.
Multi-drug cancer treatment protocols need to be approved, and while the new brain cancer drugs were given the green light for use, their cost had not yet been negotiated by the government.
“The drugs are put together as a protocol in a bundle, and until that bundle of drugs is approved, they are not approved as individuals,” said Taylor Atkins. “It had never occurred to me, never at all occurred to me, that the drugs would be required but not paid for.”
A STRESSFUL TIME
Kari’s husband Matthew Atkins was outraged.
“The drug is called Herceptin, it’s for people with HER-2 positive cancer, it’s in the name. If it’s not for her, who are we saving it for? And they just wouldn’t give it up over a paperwork issue, because they haven’t finalized that protocol yet,” Atkins said.
In order to keep her three-drug treatment plan, Taylor Atkins had to pay out of pocket for IV infusions of Herceptin at a private clinic. In the past 14 months, it’s cost the couple nearly $18,000.
“It’s been a stressful time knowing every Monday before the treatment, the pharmacy would phone and basically say we are here, we have your drugs ready to mix, we just need to make sure you can afford to pay for them,” said Taylor Atkins.
“You have to make a choice between life-saving medication for your loved one and putting food on the table,” her husband added. .
LONG-AWAITED PROVINCIAL APPROVAL
Last week, the couple finally got word the three-drug protocol has been fully approved and will now be covered by the province.
“For many people, this would be a victory. For me, it feels like we are finally at the end of getting punched in the face. Of course you are happy that it stopped, but at some point you want to stop and look back and say, 'Well, why was I getting punched in the face for the last 14 months?” said Atkins.
He and his wife say the drug protocol approval process needs to be sped up, and there should be better communication with and support for patients.
“You’re up against this big wall of government you get no response from, and it becomes very, very daunting,” Atkins said.
In a statement, Health Minister Adrian Dix said: "I am glad to hear this drug treatment protocol is now covered, so this patient and her family will no longer need to pay out of pocket. We recognize the process can be long and this puts stress on patients and their loved ones, especially at a time when they need to focus on their health.”
Dix said there is a formal and rigorous process to determine which new oncology drugs are approved for funding and added to the BC Cancer drug benefit list. “The drug treatment protocol, in this case ,went through this process and is now funded, which is great news,” his statement said.
Taylor Atkins is relieved she no longer needs to pay for part of her cancer care, but knows others are still shouldering that burden.
“There are other patients in a similar situation with a different drug protocol but have the same problem where they have to pay for it themselves,” she said.
Taylor Atkins and her husband are now advocating for changes to the way drugs are approved, so other patients don’t have to choose between paying the rent and paying for treatment.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet' star, dead at 71
Actress Kirstie Alley has died after a brief battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her social media.
Nexus appointments available in Canada again for those seeking memberships
The Canada Border Services Agency has re-opened two Nexus centers to help solve backlog issues.
'He could've been treated differently': Toronto man dies at home after several visits to local hospital
A Toronto music lover who thrived in the company of others died alone at home following three visits to a local hospital due to severe abdominal pain, according to one of his closest friends.
Execs from grocery giants push back against inflation profiteering claims
A Loblaw executive is disputing an accusation that the grocery giant is taking advantage of inflation to drive up its own profits.
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin acquitted on 1988 sexual assault charge
A Quebec civilian judge has acquitted Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of sexual assault over an allegation that dates back to 1988. Judge Richard Meredith said he believes the complainant was sexually assaulted, but said the Crown did not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that it was Fortin who had assaulted her.
Two more 'police' centres run by Chinese authorities found in Canada: report
A human rights organization says it has found dozens of additional overseas Chinese 'police service centres' around the world, including at least two more in Canada.
This AI chatbot is dominating social media with its frighteningly good essays
Imagine if Siri could write you a college essay, or Alexa could spit out a movie review in the style of Shakespeare.
Musk's Neuralink faces U.S. federal probe, employee backlash over animal tests
Elon Musk's Neuralink, a medical device company, is under federal investigation for potential animal-welfare violations amid internal staff complaints that its animal testing is being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and sources familiar with the investigation and company operations.
Trudeau listening to concerns assault-style gun definition covers hunting rifles
The Liberal government is listening to concerns that some of the firearms it's looking to ban are used primarily for hunting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
'I was so excited': Dog reunited with family 7 days after falling from cliff on Vancouver Island
A beloved pet that went missing in the Highlands area of Vancouver Island was found seven days later by an army of volunteers.
-
Stabbing leaves 1 dead, several injured in Port Alberni, B.C.
Mounties in Port Alberni, B.C., are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead and three others injured over the weekend.
-
B.C. property assessment values expected to rise up to 15%
Most homeowners will see their property assessment values increase next year when BC Assessment's latest figures are released in January.
Calgary
-
Prairie provinces split on Ottawa's use of Emergencies Act: Nanos Research poll
A Canada-wide Nanos Research poll found nearly 52 per cent of respondents in the Prairies supported Ottawa’s move to invoke the Emergencies Act following the Freedom Convoy to Parliament Hill.
-
UCP hopes to eliminate 'squatters rights' in Alberta
Alberta's UCP government wants to get rid of the province's so-called "squatter's rights."
-
Alberta's health minister says help is coming for children's hospitals
Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping says help is on the way to deal with strain on the province's two children's hospitals as they deal with a rise in respiratory illnesses.
Edmonton
-
Deep freeze returns to Edmonton as extreme cold warning comes into effect
An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for most of central and northern Alberta, including the City of Edmonton and surrounding areas.
-
'The kind of leader I am': Smith accepts sovereignty act amendments from UCP caucus
Alberta's premier says she is OK with her caucus making changes to the sovereignty act bill she introduced last week, while the NDP argued it would be better to scrap it altogether.
-
Man shot and killed by RCMP pointed rifle at officer: ASIRT
The armed man RCMP shot in Maskwacis on Thursday died in an Edmonton hospital two days later, Alberta's police watchdog said. Mounties responded to a call about a man discharging a firearm in a rural area of Samson Cree Nation just before 1:30 p.m.
Toronto
-
Police release image of suspect wanted for murder of 21-year-old Mississauga woman
Peel Regional Police (PRP) have released an image and an updated description of the suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Brampton woman outside a Mississauga gas station on Saturday.
-
'He could've been treated differently': Toronto man dies at home after several visits to local hospital
A Toronto music lover who thrived in the company of others died alone at home following three visits to a local hospital due to severe abdominal pain, according to one of his closest friends.
-
Gas prices in southern Ontario are set to drop to lowest point of 2022 this week. Here's when
Gas prices in southern Ontario are set to drop to the lowest price of 2022 this week.
Montreal
-
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price didn't know about Polytechnique mass shooting, team says
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price didn't know about the 1989 Polytechnique massacre that killed 14 women and wounded several others, according to statements made to Radio-Canada. The statement from Group CH, which owns the Montreal Canadiens, comes two days after the player spoke out against proposed federal gun-control legislation.
-
What's gone wrong: More than 800,000 Quebecers wait for family doctor
According to the health ministry, 864,062 Quebecers on the waiting list for a family doctor, a list that has more than doubled since 2018.
-
Influenza and COVID-19 continue to spread in Quebec, RSV on the decline
With the holiday season just a few weeks away, Quebec is still dealing with a triple wave of infectious respiratory diseases.
Winnipeg
-
The food prices that will see the biggest increase in Manitoba next year
Food prices in Canada will continue to rise in the new year, according to a new study.
-
'Reasonable under the circumstances': No charges laid against woman after parkade altercation that left man dead
No charges will be laid against a woman involved in an altercation in The Forks parkade that resulted in a man’s death, after a review found her actions were reasonable in order to defend herself.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet' star, dead at 71
Actress Kirstie Alley has died after a brief battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her social media.
Saskatoon
-
'If we could just be a little more like him': Bob McGrath remembered for TeleMiracle legacy
Bob McGrath, the actor, musician and children's author known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on "Sesame Street" died at the age of 90 on Sunday.
-
'These people have big hearts': Displaced Ukrainians in Saskatoon thankful for English classes
With thousands of displaced Ukrainians now calling Saskatchewan home, individuals in the community are mobilizing to help them learn English.
-
Warman woman died in collision with CP train: Sask. RCMP
A woman from Warman died in a collision with a train about 50 kilometres east of Saskatoon on Sunday morning, according to an RCMP news release.
Regina
-
Regina boy experiences severe complications, cardiac arrest due to RSV
A Regina family wants to raise awareness about Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) after their one-year-old son experienced severe complications due to the illness.
-
Homemade beer at weddings, ability to drink in parks just some potential changes coming to Sask. liquor laws
The Government of Saskatchewan is proposing further relaxation of liquor laws in the province.
-
More people in Sask. feel worse about finances year-over-year than any other province: poll
A majority of Saskatchewan residents feel they are worse off financially at the moment than they were last year, according to a recent poll.
Atlantic
-
'Stabbed multiple times by a stranger': Halifax Police seek suspect in connection with random stabbing
Halifax Regional Police is looking for help in finding a suspect in connection with a stabbing in the city Friday evening.
-
Elderly Cape Breton couple lose everything in house fire
Russell and Marie Mauger lived in their home on Tower Road for 40 years, but on Monday, they lost it in a matter of minutes.
-
Holiday hurt: Inflations cost of spending and giving less
A new poll by the Angus Reid Institute says more than half of Canadians say they will be spending less on Christmas this year.
London
-
Attempted robbery at south London, Ont. business on Monday
London police are investigating following an attempted robbery at a business located on Wonderland Road on Monday afternoon.
-
Three-vehicle crash in north London, Ont., one person rescued
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a three-vehicle crash in northwest London, Ont. on Monday afternoon that involved fire crews having to rescue one person from a vehicle.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet' star, dead at 71
Actress Kirstie Alley has died after a brief battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her social media.
Northern Ontario
-
33-year-old man killed in fatal Highway 17 crash
A 33-year-old man from Wawa has been identified as the victim killed in the fatal crash on Highway 17 last week.
-
Sudbury can’t maintain all 24 fire, paramedic stations, report concludes
A review of Greater Sudbury’s 24 fire and paramedic stations has concluded that many of them should be consolidated, a move it said wouldn’t affect service levels or lead to layoffs.
-
Northern, Ont., university leading new national service for people with rare dementia
Nipissing University is leading a new, nationwide support service for Canadians living with rare forms of dementia.
Kitchener
-
At least 7 stabbings and knife-related incidents in past week in K-W and surrounding area
At least one expert says it’s too premature to say if there’s been a spike in these types of crimes, but he is taking note of the number of incidents in the last week and their proximity to each other.
-
Two people charged in connection to Waterloo stabbing
Waterloo regional police have charged two 19-year-olds in connection to a stabbing last month in Waterloo that sent a teen to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
Police investigating alleged sexual assault outside Kitchener restaurant
Waterloo regional police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred outside a Kitchener restaurant.