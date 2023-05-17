B.C. woman plans to pay off mortgage, take family to Disneyland with $1-million lottery prize

A B.C. woman is planning her first out-of-country vacation in more than five years after scoring a $1-million winning lottery ticket.

Mission resident Kayln Davies says it took her two weeks to check the Lotto 6/49 tickets she bought for the April 29 draw—and to realize she was a millionaire.

“I brought out my wallet to pay a bill when I saw the tickets,” Davies said in a British Columbia Lottery Corporation release Wednesday.

“When I scanned the ticket, I initially thought it was a $1,000 prize. I was about to text a screenshot of it to my husband when I noticed all the commas,” she continued.

Once she realized the true prize, Davies says she called her husband at work.

“I told him it was urgent. He had to call me back and didn’t believe me right away!” Davies recalled.

As someone who describes herself as a person who loses things a lot, Davies isn’t sure what would have happened had she not opened her wallet that day.

She says she plans to put the winnings towards paying off her mortgage and a family vacation to Disneyland.

Davies purchased the winning ticket at the Esso on Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge, according to BCLC.

The odds of winning a guaranteed $1 million prize depend on how many Lotto 6/49 tickets are sold across the country for a particular draw.

BCLC says British Columbians redeemed more than $113 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49 draws in 2022.